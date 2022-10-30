If it seems like the labor market has shifted significantly in the past couple of years, you’re right. Jerry Paar and Gregor Koso have the data to prove it.
What’s more, the two labor market experts are eager to share their insights on the numbers and how workers can use the trends to their advantage.
Koso, an adjunct instructor for Indiana University’s labor studies department, and Paar, a contractor who works for various unions, will share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Allen County Public Library auditorium downtown.
The community discussion, titled “The Great Resignation and Beyond: A Workers’ Look at Hard Facts and New Possibilities,” is being organized by The Workers’ Project.
This week’s event is another in a series of free presentations being offered by the local nonprofit that focuses on empowering employees, regardless of whether they are unionized. Tom Lewandowski, Workers’ Project director, said all workers are welcome to attend and participate. People will begin gathering at 5:30 p.m. for food, soft drinks and casual conversation before the interactive presentations.
Lewandowski said certain trends were widespread before the coronavirus pandemic-fueled labor market reckoning. “For decades, employers have been dehumanizing workers,” he said.
In the drive to increase profits, managers have been reducing expenses. That means wages are stagnant, some positions remain open, and the workplace environment suffers, he said. The pandemic pause prompted workers to consider what they really want from a job. And that, Lewandowski said, has driven many of them to quit.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics compiles monthly statistics on the number of workers who quit their jobs. Paar studied the data and learned that from November 2012 to November 2021, the rate of people quitting more than doubled – a 125% increase – to almost 4 million. That number rose again to 4.4 million in December 2021.
Reasons workers gave for leaving those jobs included: incompetent management, bosses who micromanage, bosses who didn’t take COVID-19 seriously, being disrespected by management and customers, low pay and workplaces that are chronically short-handed. It all adds up to a pandemic of toxic workplaces.
Paar said people started to ask themselves, “Why am I working for these jerks?”
The labor market dynamic shifted when more than 1 million Americans died of COVID-19 and 34 million more have been classified long-haulers – people who suffer from coronavirus symptoms three months or longer after the initial diagnosis. The long-hauler figure includes 16 million people of working age, which is 18 to 65. Of those, Paar said, 4 million are unable to work at all, based on federal government figures.
What do workers want? Higher pay, better benefits, opportunities for advancement, respect, access to child care and consistent work schedules, survey results show.
Lewandowski said savvy employers will see opportunity in that feedback. Addressing those gripes is the recipe for hiring and maintaining a satisfied workforce, he said.
Enacting such changes would be easier for some employers than others, said Koso, the IU adjunct instructor.
The labor market has split into primary and secondary levels, he said. Primary-level jobs pay enough to support a family. Secondary-level jobs, which are primarily in the service sector, don’t pay a living wage.
Problem is: It’s the secondary labor market that’s creating the most new jobs, Koso said. That includes businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, hotel maids, hair stylists, bank tellers and call center workers. The positions are often part time, have irregular schedules and don’t offer health care insurance, paid sick time or paid vacations.
The U.S. is experiencing a labor shortage because some secondary labor market workers are seizing the opportunity to move into primary labor market jobs, Koso said.
“Nobody wants to do those jobs because they’re not good jobs,” he said of the secondary market. “The economy doesn’t product enough good jobs.”
Although some workers, including students, prefer part-time jobs, a larger percentage of people in them are trying to raise a family, Koso said.
Employers who improve the working conditions can reap the benefits, he said. Take a Wendy’s restaurant, for example. If it raises the pay rate and is able to attract more workers, it will be able to sell more chili, Koso said.
“The idea is, rather than seeing workers as discardable, seeing them as something to invest in,” he added.
The approach could pay off in both worker loyalty and customer loyalty, Koso said. Customers who experience a problem and receive high-quality service to resolve the issue are more loyal than those who have never had a problem, studies show.
Right now, workers are recognizing their value, Koso said.
“We think they need to improve their workplaces,” he said.
Paar agreed.
“There’s been a significant change in the power between the boss and the worker,” Paar said. “Employers need workers. And now they’re desperate.”