Hallmark Home Mortgage, a Fort Wayne-based lender, has expanded its footprint.
The independent residential mortgage lender has completed the acquisition of what it calls a well-established team of mortgage bankers – more than 60 professionals – who were with Finance of America Mortgage, which ceased operations.
The move will expand Hallmark’s residential lending services to include Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas, representing “a strategic milestone for the organization,” a news release said this month.
“Hallmark is now positioned to become one of the nation’s top 100 residential mortgage lenders,” Hallmark Home Mortgage CEO and founder Deborah Sturges said. “This increased production will create new employment opportunities at the corporate headquarters in Fort Wayne.”
Sturges said through email Friday that financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Before the deal, Hallmark had 240 employees.
“This is a tremendous opportunity,” said Mark Etchison, Hallmark Home Mortgage executive vice president/division manager. “The team brings a strong lending and scalable presence in their current markets and shares the same passion as Hallmark for delivering a superior customer experience.”
Marc Wadman will continue to direct the newly acquired team as senior vice president/regional manager.
“Hallmark is known for its continued strong leadership and team support within the mortgage industry,” Wadman said in a statement. “It became evident after discussions with the Hallmark executive leadership team that this was the ideal fit for our associates and clients.”
With rising inflation and mortgage rates climbing, workforce capacity has had to be adjusted for many mortgage lenders. Hallmark, however, said it is continuing to implement its strategic growth plan by focusing on its Realtors, referral partners and past clients, the news release said.
Sturges said Friday that the mortgage bankers who have joined her company are like-minded and committed to the lending business.
“What they were looking for was a strong, independent mortgage banker that provides strong technology, marketing and support in all aspects of the lending business,” Sturges said.
“This was such a strong group of people; it was a good opportunity for our company to expand with the right people,” she said. “I never wanted to grow just for the sake of growing.”