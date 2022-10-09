Chris Bernauer might not be tracking every economic indicator, but the Harris Boats president believes there’s a buyer pool for good products – even when it comes to leisure.
“I’m not an economist. I don’t know what the market is going to do,” Bernauer said during a telephone interview.
Instead, he’s focused on factors he has a little more control over – building boats to meet demand and expanding the dealer network.
Harris is “known for making a premium luxury pontoon boat,” Bernauer said. “I believe we’ve got an incredibly strong brand, and we’ve got the best in the market.”
Despite inflation and recession concerns, about $3 million has been invested this year in the Fort Wayne Harris operation, which is part of Mettawa, Illinois-based Brunswick Corp. Lighting, ventilation and other facility and process improvements have been made. An automated powder coat paint system for fence components, the outside panels that enclose the deck area on the boat, has been added.
A news release said equipment tied to the process is operated by a hand-selected team and is designed to streamline operations, reducing manufacturing costs while improving quality and flexibility.
Featuring a three-dimensional part scanner that adjusts the distance to the surface for the powder coat spray guns, the system requires only a quality inspector on duty at any time. The process is controlled via touch screen, and on-site staff are protected by dozens of safety interlocks to prevent improper use of the machine, Harris said. To improve sustainability, it has a cyclone system that separates reclaimable powder from unusable powder.
“This new in-house capability helps move our business forward and transforms our manufacturing process,” Bernauer said in a statement. “Pontoon demand continues to remain strong, and we believe that the installation of the new powder coating system will pay dividends for years to come.”
Bernauer said the automation will not reduce employment at the local Harris plant that employs at least 350 on Hadley Road.
“This is a capability that we had being done outside the company, and we bought it into the company,” said Bernauer, who spent most of his career with Harley-Davidson. “It certainly wasn’t a reduction in headcount.”
The Brunswick company does not disclose division-level sales, such as for Harris, Bernauer said.
In late July, Brunswick released its second-quarter earnings report that showed net sales of nearly $1.84 billion, an increase of 18% when compared with the same three months of 2021. Operating earnings were $279 million, an increase of about 12% from just over $250 million in the second quarter last year.
An April article by the Robb Report cited at least one Harris product among seven “fast and luxurious” pontoons that would change the way people think about the “once-humble vessels.”
The article said Harris Boats’ 29-foot Crowne SL 270 “still has every bit of the last generation’s cutting-edge innovations.”
The pontoon includes an overhead sport arch and rear-facing seating on the aft platform along with “an elegant helm” featuring gauges and controls integrated into a touchscreen display. The Robb Report is part of the Penske Media Corp.
A June article on www.boats.com listed the Harris Grand Mariner 250 among the top nine pontoons for 2022. The review cited numerous features including a redesign with bold, sweeping lines, a new helm design, ample under-seat dry storage and technical innovations. It also has USB ports throughout “so devices like cameras and cellphones can stay charged without worry.”
Bernauer said pontoons represent the largest segment in the fresh water marine category and it’s one that “has been growing significantly year over year.”
The technology and amenities that have been added to many pontoons have improved the user experience, taking the vessels from enabling “water sports to dinner cruises in a very comfortable way,” Bernauer said.
Harris currently has 130 to 140 dealers, a number Bernauer hopes to expand. For the past couple of years, the industry has been meeting pent-up demand.
“Just feeding the existing dealers with product, I think, was top of mind,” he said.
Schnelker Marine & Powersports in New Haven carries the Regency and the Sun Tracker pontoon brands. The business has a nearly 60-year history, but owner Terry Van Daele said he doesn’t recall being approached by Harris, nor approaching Harris. Van Daele said he would be open to talking and “seeing if it makes sense.”
Van Daele has seen strong interest in water activity and the vessels that facilitate various experiences, but said demand seems to be slowing.
The buyer market extends beyond people with lake homes, however. Although pontoons, for example, have generally gotten larger and come with more amenities, “they’re easy to tow,” Van Daele said.
“There’s something calming and relaxing about being on the water,” he said.
Wayne Hilton, owner of Bear Cove Marina, in Petoskey, Michigan, is a Harris brand loyalist. The full-service marina is on Walloon Lake, which is “pretty exclusive,” he said.
“I have to offer the best products on the market; that’s why I offer Cobalt and Harris,” Hilton said.
He’s been in the business long enough to know the history of various ownership and leadership changes involving Harris. Under Brunswick, the one-time family-owned Harris has remained true to processes and principles that worked in the past, Hilton said.
“They always built the top-quality product. Brunswick didn’t come in and say we’re going to cut corners.… They didn’t come in there and try to re-manage that business,” Hilton said. “I’ve been a loyal, loyal dealer.”