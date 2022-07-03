Forrest Bandor said he has one employee who lives about 20 miles away who is building an electric bike to cut down on gas expenses from commuting to work.
And Bandor, the retail and rental manager at Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot, has been hopping on his own bike for the same reason. He lives about three miles from the 1004 Cass St. store.
A week before the July 4th holiday, regular unleaded gas prices were still hovering around $4.99 a gallon in the Fort Wayne area. Escalating gas prices nationwide are pinching budgets, prompting plenty of people to evaluate varied mobility options.
“I know it’s definitely pushed me to ride my bike a little bit more in riding to work and running errands,” Bandor said.
More people who walk into the Fort Wayne Outfitters bike store are commenting on the potential savings from relying on just two wheels to get around.
“People are saying with these gas prices, I could quickly pay off the bike with you in a couple months,” Bandor said.
And some who have bikes that are in good condition are eyeing additional accessories, which Bandor said include rear-mounting bags suitable for a work laptop.
But David Coar, manager at Trek Bicycle Fort Wayne at 3801 Lima Road, said he hasn’t noticed much increased demand at his store.
Coar said many people bought new bikes or had them repaired in the first half of 2020 after COVID-19 arrived. The pandemic sidelined thousands of people for weeks and prompted many to postpone distant travel – even after stay-at-home orders were lifted.
The use of motorized scooters, even before gas prices surged in recent months, has grown locally in recent years.
The city of Fort Wayne’s partners at Veo declined to share many specifics about local usage patterns. But in a statement through city spokesman John Perlich, Veo said it recently conducted a nationwide survey of its riders that points to growth.
Among Fort Wayne survey respondents specifically, the statement said, 39% said that “they have been able to shed a car or decrease the usage of a vehicle because of access to micromobility.”