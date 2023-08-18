More than 100 Indiana family farms – including several in the northeast part of the state – are Hoosier Homestead Award recipients.
The homestead awards are for farms owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years years, with 20 acres or more, and producing more than $1,000 in agricultural products annually. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb presented 103 awards this week during the state fair.
Recipients from area counties include:
Adams: Kenneth Schueler, centennial, 1917.
Huntington: Schoeff family, centennial, 1910.
Kosciusko: Kolberg family, centennial, 1899; Jacob Bucher, centennial, 1923.
LaGrange: Wisler family, sesquicentennial, 1872.
Wabash: descendants of Edward and Ethel (Cripe) Rautenkranz, centennial, 1920.
Wells: Augustus Reynolds, centennial, 1902; Captain family, centennial, 1900; Graham family, sesquicentennial, 1873; and Meyer family, centennial, 1910.
Whitley: Michael D. and Cathy A. Schrader, sesquicentennial, 1872.