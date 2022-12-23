Men.
They’ll be out these last days before Christmas, and potentially in peak numbers. That’s because among shoppers who procrastinate, men might top the list, according to an email newsletter this week from Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor.
“The last-minute timing of when many men shop, whether online or in the store, is one thing that won’t be any different this year,” said Phibbs, a Coxsackie, New York-based business and customer service strategist.
Take heart, retail sales folks. Phibbs says guys can be the “easiest to wait on because they just want to be a hero.”
And they may be inclined to spend a bit more on gifts, whether shopping in person or online, than women who tend to be sales and coupon-focused, like me.
On numerous occasions when my spouse has mentioned needing or wanting something, I’ve mentioned specific stores he might want to check because I have a coupon. Whether it’s $10 off, 20% off or more, those can add up to great savings, especially if you find items already on sale.
Sometimes if I get those coupons, usually time sensitive, I’ll head to a retailer just because. Most always I can find a potential future gift for someone – Christmas or a birthday – or something I can use or need myself.
Anyway, back to men. Phibbs offers several tips for getting them to make purchases.
First off, retail employees: Don’t leave men alone; they’ll walk. Get them to linger by giving them something to play with.
While Phibbs didn’t elaborate, that could be electronic gadgets. I’ve noticed, for example, this past month a proliferation of items – or maybe they are just more prominently placed – of back and foot massagers and blankets in department stores and at other retailers.
Retail employees should make sure male shoppers are engaged and considering items for purchase, but a little social distancing may be in order.
“Don’t follow a potential male shopper around or you’ll spook us; check in every few minutes by pointing out something about what we’re looking at,” said Phibbs, the author of three books, including “The Guide to Growing Your Business” and “You Can Compete.”
But retailers should also be careful not to leave money on the table.
“If we trust you and pick something out, ask us, ‘Who else is on your list?’ We only want to do this chore once,” Phibbs said.
He offered a lot of other tips, but you get the point.
Many men simply don’t shop as frequently as women and just as communication styles can vary, so can their shopping approach.
Even if they’re procrastinators, if they’re gift-hunting, they probably have a good heart.