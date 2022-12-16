For some consumers, ’tis the season to go into debt. But the outsized expectations aren’t evenly spread among gift-givers, according to a recent survey.
Younger shoppers feel more pressure to overspend than their parents, according to a Bankrate poll. The personal finance website’s holiday shopping survey found that 24% of participants in the 18 to 41 age range “expect they’ll feel pressured to spend more than they’re comfortable with this season.” That group represents Generation Z and millennials.
The percentage is twice as high as their Gen X and baby boomer counterparts, ages 42 to 76, according to a news release.
Those younger shoppers could experience the most stress as a result, Bankrate’s experts said.
“The financial strain could weigh on younger Americans’ mental health,” the release said. “Money is more likely to cause them feelings of anxiety, depression or worrisome thoughts than any other facet of their life, including their physical health, relationships and careers, according to a separate Bankrate poll from May.”
Even without the steepest inflation in 40 years, younger Americans are apt to overspend at holiday time because of social pressures.
For younger Americans, fitting in is more important, said Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a Michigan-based certified financial therapist who works with MetLife’s financial application Upwise. They’re likely documenting their holiday activities on social media, a platform associated with impulse purchases and pressure to appear happy and successful.
Almost half of social media users in a Bankrate survey from July said they’ve made an impulse purchase of a product they saw on social media. And 64% said they wished they hadn’t made at least one of those buys.
The holiday season “is a pressure cooker of things bound to make your budget go off track,” Bryan-Podvin said. Pressures include the desire to have a special holiday season after two years marred by COVID-19.
At this time, she said, “we’re ready to spend even if it means overspending.”
Among Bankrate’s tips for keeping holiday spending in line are:
• Make a list of whom you’re buying for and set a budget for each. And remember, not everyone needs a gift.
• Ask others if they want to go in on the purchase. Siblings, for example, might be able to split the cost of a gift for parents or other relatives.
• Get creative with unique gifts that are cheaper but still meaningful. That might include writing a song for someone or cooking a special meal.
• Watch for discounts, coupons and deals. Retailers won’t want to be stuck with unsold merchandise when the holiday season ends, so they have an incentive to offer attractive prices.
• Remember, it’s the thought – not the price tag – people will remember most. Think about your previous holidays. Experts would bet you’re more likely to think fondly of the memories you made with loved ones than the gifts you received.
Keep this advice in mind ... and fight the urge to spurge.