Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, I wondered whether I had guessed wrong.
When I walked into the U.S. Post Office branch in a shopping center near the Lima and Dupont roads intersection, nearly 10 people were in front of me. Several of them had holiday gifts to mail.
After relocating to Fort Wayne years ago, I spent the first couple holidays mailing Christmas gifts to two godchildren in Illinois. That was expensive, according to my standards, so I started sending a check with that family's greeting card.
But it's clear that plenty of people mail holiday gifts. That's actually why I was at the post office Thursday, too.
My sister and I exchange money or gift cards more frequently than tangible gifts for Christmas. But I found one small gift a few weeks ago that I could easily mail her in Illinois to complement the normal gifting and provide a small element of surprise. Based on the size, shipping costs would be minimal.
I live just south of Dupont Road, so that's why I chose that post office. Sometimes, I veer a bit west off my path to work in downtown and use the larger Centennial Branch on Independence Drive. But I assumed that location might be crowded, just as I suspected of the main branch, about five minutes from my job.
Before stepping inside the Dupont branch, as I scanned the bodies standing inside, I knew I'd have to wait a few minutes to get served. But if I went to another branch or even an independent business that offers such services, I might find the same wait, being less than two weeks from Christmas. And so, I decided I probably chose correctly; I'd just have to exercise patience.
One lady just ahead me in line said she had come into the branch Wednesday and it was even more crowded, so she left.
The self-service machine was down late Thursday morning. Someone was attempting to correct whatever caused it to be uncooperative.
The bright spot was that everyone seemed equally patient, and that may have had to do with the clerk. She apologized to everyone at least three times during the 20 minutes or so I was there for the wait and said she appreciated the patience.
When someone suggested the clerk could use more help, it became clear that she was filling in at the Dupont branch because one or more employees couldn't make it. She indicated the postal service apparently had to redeploy at least one other employee to ensure another branch could also open Thursday.
It wasn't clear why the workers called off, but the woman filling in did so with a smile and excellent customer service.
And, by the way, the post office could use more help, she announced, and then recited the website where job candidates can apply.
I mailed my small envelope, gift cushioned inside, for just $4.90. And I told the woman behind the counter, clerk No. 69, if I read my receipt correctly: "I appreciate you."