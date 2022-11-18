Almost done.
Yes, it’s true, and it feels pretty good. By Nov. 9, I was pretty close to finishing this year’s holiday shopping.
That doesn’t mean I won’t be back in stores over the next few weeks. I’m a shopper. I look for good sales, and beyond seasonal clearances, you can find some of the best ones this time of year. Sometimes you get a good deal on necessities, whether replacing a pair of worn pants, boots, or you find items that could turn into a birthday gift for a friend.
If you haven’t started and have more than a handful of gifts to give, you’re probably late to this season’s shopping scene. Black Friday deals started showing up weeks ago.
“Retailers are responding to consumer demand by starting deals and promotions for winter holiday merchandise earlier in the year. That also allows consumers to spread out their budget over a longer period of time and search for the best deal for their holiday purchases,” the National Retail Federation said in a Sept. 30 blog post.
“This year, retailers moved up their peak shipping season to allow for additional time to bring in products for the winter holiday season,” the blog said.
The late September post also cited results from a Retail Federation consumer survey that indicated 44% of holiday shoppers said it would be better to buy gifts and other seasonal items because they believed inflation would impact prices later in the year.
Six weeks later, the Retail Federation said holiday spending is expected to be healthy, despite inflationary pressures. The federation projected retail sales growing 6% to 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion during November and December when compared with 2021. Last year’s holiday sales grew 13.5% over 2020 and totaled $889.3 billion, “shattering previous records,” the Nov. 3 release said. Holiday retail sales have averaged a 4.9% increase over the past 10 years.
I’m not sure that I’ll spend more this year than last. My first Christmas gift 2022 item was an online purchase from the Colts Pro Shop – a black team-branded long-sleeve jersey for my spouse. I placed the order Oct. 18, after noticing something in my inbox or maybe it was a floater ad on Facebook. I really can’t recall. But the item quickly shipped and was delivered to my doorstep Oct. 23.
I also purchased a Polo hoodie and pants for my spouse while on vacation the first week of November. I told him he couldn’t wear them until Christmas. We’ll see how that plays out. Those are the major items, other than some shopping for gifts for a family Fort Wayne Newspapers has adopted through the Christmas Bureau. Those are actually my favorites to buy – knowing that someone will be smiling when they open a gift and see a request they made has been fulfilled by a stranger.
Happy shopping, for whomever is on your gift lists this year.