Ecommerce is much more convenient than fighting the crowds of crazed shoppers, but there’s nothing like holding an item in your hands and evaluating the quality with your own eyes.
Some online shoppers compensate by reading reviews written – supposedly – by consumers who have already bought the same product. But experts say those reviews aren’t necessarily what they seem.
Andrew Smith, a marketing professor at Suffolk University in Boston, studies fake online reviews. His academic work includes exploring how they are an overlooked form of misinformation that potentially leads consumers to buy faulty or inferior products.
Fake reviews are sometimes written by employees to make a product sound better than it really is – or by competitors, who want to make it sound worse. Sellers can also buy positive reviews created by private online groups or generated by artificial intelligence, according to a news release from Suffolk University.
Smith’s advice for spotting bogus product reviews includes:
• Be aware that fake reviews are more likely to exist for some products or categories. Lesser-known brands and smaller companies, especially those in competitive, less-differentiated markets (think phone chargers, umbrellas, cheap electronics, etc.) have greater incentives to fake reviews. Sticking to better-known brands is one way consumers can reduce their risk of being duped.
• Be a detective and pay attention to review distributions and review details. View products that have perfect five-star scores with skepticism. When scanning individual reviews, give more attention to longer reviews that contain information about product use, how long the product has been owned (with specific dates), and mention both benefits and shortcomings of the product.
• Pay attention to reviewer profiles. Conduct background checks on the people behind the reviews you find most persuasive. If they have an online profile and have been writing reviews for some time, they are more trustworthy sources.
• Verify product choice by cross-checking for consistent information across multiple sites. If consumers are making a large purchase that costs hundreds or thousands of dollars, they might want to consult reviews from more credentialed sites, such as Wirecutter or Consumer Reports.
• Online tools, such as Fakespot, can also help consumers filter through online reviews. They are often free to access and can provide consumers with additional assurance that they are making a well-informed decision.
Smith wants to arm shoppers with the information they need to make sound choices.
“Consumers who use these three tactics – being aware, being a detective and verifying – this holiday season can feel more confident that they are landing a great bargain and avoiding a post-turkey letdown that will leave them wondering who or what to trust while shopping online,” he said in a statement.
I know I’ll be paying closer attention to online reviews after reading his tips.