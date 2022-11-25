Be on the lookout.
The flood of Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales promotions have the potential for some consumers to find themselves the victim of shopping scams.
Financial fraud and identity theft reports increase at this time of year, largely because of online scams, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said today. In 2021, the BBB revealed 35% of fraud reports were the result of an online scam.
“For many Hoosiers, the holiday season is about showing your family and friends how much you care through generosity,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Sadly, these criminals view it as an opportunity to steal innocent people’s money and identities.”
Rokita offered several suggestions for shopping safely, including:
- Know that if a product is advertised at an unbelievably low price that sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- You should be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau ratings and reviews of the company to see whether there have been any allegations of scams.
- Be wary if the other party insists on immediate payment, or payment by electronic funds transfer or a wire service. They may insist that you pay up-front for vouchers before you can access a cheap deal or a giveaway.
- The social media-based store is very new and selling products at very low prices. The store may have limited information about delivery and other policies.
- An online retailer does not provide adequate information about privacy, terms and conditions of use, dispute resolution or contact details. The seller may be based overseas, or the seller does not allow payment through a secure payment service such as PayPal or a credit card transaction.
Indiana residents are encouraged to contact Rokita’s office regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts. Complaints can be filed online by visiting indianaconsumer.com or by calling 800-382-5516.