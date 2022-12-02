Members of a local sorority want to put “passports” in the hands of shoppers on Saturday.
The Iota Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. is hosting a first-time event – “It’s A Pearl World” – to showcase minority-owned businesses. Twenty-five vendors have registered to participate from 3 to 5 p.m. at New Covenant Worship Center’s Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. The businesses will be selling clothing, educational items, jewelry, beauty and personal care products and other goods.
Mock passports will be provided as part of a theme-based strategy to encourage those attending to explore, or visit, each vendor table. Individuals with “completed passports” are eligible for one of the 25 door prizes, and light refreshments will be served.
The event supports an international Alpha Kappa Alpha initiative that is “focused on economics and supporting Black businesses as well as women-owned businesses,” said Janae McCullough-Boyd, local AKA chapter president.
Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908, becoming the first Black Greek-letter sorority. The AKA founders have been referred to as pearls.
Local AKA chapter member Sharon Davis is co-chairing Saturday’s event with member Monica Rozelle. Davis, who works in the financial services industry, said one way to build economic wealth in the minority community is by supporting those businesses.
While it’s important for all businesses to gain exposure, Davis said minority entrepreneurs sometimes lack the “networking and dollars to help them get the exposure they need.”
The opportunity for that is what enticed Loren Allen, owner of the online business Distressed4Less, to register as a vendor for Saturday.
Allen said she has participated in other events, including for sororities, that have included vendors.
“You get so much exposure to potential new customers,” said Allen, who started her business in 2016 and specializes in custom, fashionable denim.
The Health Hut has a storefront on Fairfield Avenue but also hopes to gain increased awareness. Health Hut co-owner Dave Thomas said his 3-year-old wellness center sells shea butters, sea moss, teas, CBD and hemp products, hygiene items, shampoos, conditioners and other goods.
Many of the store’s products can be used “to address a wide variety of ailments,” Thomas said.
The AKAs hope to “get as many people out” Saturday as possible, McCullough-Boyd said. “But the real goal is the exposure for the vendors, so if we can get people out to help support local businesses that will be a win for us.”