Retail checkout lines can look pretty daunting this time of year.
That's one reason I'm not much of a Saturday shopper in December.
This past weekend, though, it was hard to resist. I was on my way home just before 2 p.m. after volunteering with the Santa on Tour event that Fort Wayne's MLK Club Inc. hosts annually. A church ministry I'm part of collected toys to donate and several of us also volunteered to help with the distribution, which was at the Urban League on the south side. I live north, so I had to pass Glenbrook Square on my way home. Surely, a side shopping excursion could be squeezed in.
I had two hours before I needed to return to the south side for a ministry potluck and holiday fellowship.
When pulling into the south end of the mall property, I was relieved that the parking wasn't bad outside of JCPenney, one of the stores I most frequent at Glenbrook.
While I finished most of my Christmas shopping weeks ago, I have been sporadically looking for some new dress pants, and Saturday seemed as good a day as any to be intentional.
When I walked into JCPenney, the line had at least two dozen people in it. Unlike years ago, pre-pandemic, the Glenbrook anchor at one time had more than one checkout on the first floor – not including the fine jewelry department. But JCPenney has revamped and moved the one checkout lane to an expanded area with more designated spots for employees to ring up sales.
As I picked a few pants from racks to try on, I couldn't help wondering whether I would really have time – or actually the patience – to wait in line if I decided to make a purchase. Those COVID-19 pounds are still haunting me, so the pants I tried on were a little too fitting for my taste.
On my way out, when I took a closer look at the checkout area, I noticed JCPenney was amply staffed. I counted at least six employees ringing up customers – although I think that's the same area you can now make returns. So with the rotation system for "who's next in line," it probably wasn't taking long for customers to get checked out. It just looked daunting at a glance.
The scenario was different at one of the local dollar stores I ventured into Sunday evening, in search of Christmas cards. I noticed just two cash registers open and more than a dozen people in line. I didn't find exactly what I was looking for there, so opted to make my way to a nearby Walmart.
On the way in, a work colleague on the way out warned me it was busy in the store. I just needed one item, though, a tin for homemade peanut brittle that is part of what I gift my brother each year. It keeps one of our childhood Christmas memories alive.
Mission accomplished: Tin identified. I scanned the item, paid the $4.26 in cash and was out of the store in probably 10 minutes.
That's the kind of efficient shopping that I like on a weekend in December.