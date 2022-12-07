Some people are easy to buy gifts for. Take my husband, for example.
He drops hints monthly ... if not weekly ... year-round about things he’s seen that would make perfect presents for him. He’s really helpful that way. If you consider that being helpful ... cough ... cough.
But other folks aren’t always as transparent about what they’re hoping to find under the tree – or near the menorah.
For them, we have to do some snooping, get really creative or simply go with what’s trendy this year.
For shoppers who choose the latter option, Aaron Lawry has some suggestions. He’s an assistant professor of consumer science at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Lawry has tracked this year’s hot gifts for adults, teens and kids.
For the grown-ups on your list, consider a small appliance, he said in a news release. Air fryers and pressure cookers surged in popularity during the pandemic. So did espresso makers, which have continued to increase in demand as coffee drinkers have tried to fight inflation by making their morning brew at home rather than buying it at Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts, Lawry said.
Another option is the rumored Peloton-brand rowing machine. One wasn’t offered on the company’s website during a recent check, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for the coveted exercise equipment, he said.
Teens are going cuckoo for the Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen that makes images appear more colorful and lifelike, Lawry said. Another popular electronic gift, he said, is the MetaQuest, a virtual reality headset you can use to access the metaverse.
Last, but definitely not least at holiday time, are the kids. Lawry also has a couple of ideas for what’s trending in that age group.
Squishmallows are stuffed animals that fans say are as soft as their name implies. Carlee the camel, which has a plush pink heart on her plush pink belly, is said to be the most popular choice, but it’s hard to imagine not falling in love with any of the cozy menagerie.
The last trending toy on Lawry’s list this season is Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball. As you might imagine, it’s a crystal ball with a toy pet inside and it tells the future.
If my husband could tell the future, he’d know he’s not going to get all the things he’s dropped hints about since his birthday in April.