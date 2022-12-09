Purdue University recently released its seventh annual list of games, toys and books designed to inspire children with an affinity for science, technology, engineering and math.
The selection process involves input from children, the public, faculty and Purdue engineering students, according to a news release.
These might not be the trendiest choices, but they might make parents and grandparents feel a little better about the quality of experience their child will have in exchange for the $50, $75 or $100 price tag.
The Purdue list includes:
• “Iggy Peck’s Big Project Book for Amazing Architects” – written by Andrea Beaty, this book introduces and reinforces engineering processes of design. A reviewer said it “did a great job of cementing engineering processes in the minds of children, teaching them in a way that did not feel like learning” and “It made engineering approachable!”
• Snap Circuits MyHome Plus – a toy that teaches the basics of circuits and wiring for children ages 8 and up. A reviewer said the toy is thoroughly enjoyable to play with. “There are so many projects to complete and plenty of material to cover. The instructions come with in-depth explanations of the electrical processes behind circuits, as well as explanations of how the included components work.”
• Smartivity Hydraulic Plane Launcher – a toy centered on engineering design and an introduction to hydraulics and aerodynamics using terms children ages 6 and up can understand. A reviewer said the toy teaches users about aerodynamics. “The booklet does a great job of showing users how to use observable data to iterate on a design by asking you to observe what happened when you made certain changes.”
• Sensory Leaves Math Activity Set – a counting, sorting and patterning learning toy for children ages 3 and up. A reviewer said, “This gift would be great for young children as it begins to introduce beginner engineering thinking and design (EDT) concepts at a young age. The earlier children begin to be exposed to EDT concepts, the more likely they are to have better EDT skills in the future....”
• STEM Explorers Brainometry – a problem-solving puzzle game for children ages 5 to 10. A reviewer said, “This gift is exceptional because it promotes many of the skills needed in engineering while still being fun.... Some of the challenges involved designing flowers or clowns, others had users creating the longest wall without having blocks of the same pattern touching.”
The full 2022 Engineering Gift Guide can be found on INSPIRE’s website at https://engineering.purdue.edu/INSPIRE/EngineeringGiftGuide.