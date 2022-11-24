JCPenney and Macy’s, two national retailers with Fort Wayne stores, made the top three on a WalletHub list of Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.
JCPenney ranked first, while Macy’s came in third, behind Belk, a group of nearly 300 department stores in the southeast United States.
Office Depot and Office Max, Kohl’s, Target, Big Lots and The Home Depot were among the top 10 retailers with Fort Wayne locations also making the list.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, said in a news release last week that it surveyed nearly 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2022 Black Friday ad scans. It listed the stores with the largest advertised discounts in various product categories such as jewelry and appliances. Data collected for the WalletHub analysis was current as of Nov. 15 and based on the retailer’s official website and BlackFriday.com.
Last year, Americans “shopped from home on Black Friday more than they did in stores, with 66.5 million people getting their deals in person and 88 million making purchases online,” WalletHub said.
The website’s review for its best places to shop list showed JCPenney had an average 64.7% discount. That was notably higher than the 57.6% discount WalletHub said it found for JCPenney, one of the anchor stores at Fort Wayne’s Glenbrook Square, in 2021. JCPenney was followed on this year’s list by Belk at 64.2% and Macy’s at 53%. Macy’s is also a Glenbrook Square anchor store. Office Depot and OfficeMax came in fourth, showing discounts averaging 49.9%.
In calculating its list, WalletHub said the average discount was weighted based on the prediscounted prices of the item “in order to give more credit to the retailers discounting higher-ticket items.”
Amazon, a frequent go-to for online shoppers, was near the bottom of list of 16 retailers WalletHub examined. The average discount calculated for Amazon was 25.7%, down from 27.5% last year. But WalletHub said in its news release that the online retailer did not provide all the requested information for its Black Friday deals.