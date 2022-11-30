I did my share of online shopping before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but my comfort level with ecommerce fully evolved during those months of being stuck at home.
At least, I thought it felt like it evolved. After reading an online shopping safety checklist, I'm not so sure that my comfort wasn't a little too ... comfortable. It turns out you really need to be a bit paranoid if you want to protect yourself from cyber criminals.
SecurityHQ, a London-based computer security company, said in a recent news release that cyber security threats are at an all-time high. Luckily, the firm included some tips to protect sensitive information. They include:
- Be cautious. A website with no company address, descriptions or specifications on items are all red flags. Look for the details. And don't base purchases solely on star ratings, as those can be fake.
- Pop-up ads that offer free electronics are one of the obvious scams, containing malicious phishing links, and should be avoided at all costs.
- Often cons are perfectly visible if you know what to look for. Believe it or not, some websites will display a picture of a laptop -- or other expensive item -- for sale at a reduced price and then ship unsuspecting buyers a literal picture of a laptop. Read the small print.
- Order from reputable companies. It's worth paying a few dollars more to avoid nasty surprises. It's easier to resolve an issue with Barnes & Noble or Target's online operation than with a company you don't know.
- Use antivirus software that will warn you of potentially dangerous sites in search results.
- Beware of suspicious emails, as well as suspicious calls and text messages. Never click on a link you are unsure of, and never provide personal information over the phone.
- Look for HTTPS in the address bar and check for the padlock icon at the checkout page. That ensures data is encrypted before being transmitted across the web. It's also an indication that an organization has been verified.
- Make sure the website that you intend to shop on is not a copy of a legitimate one. One way is checking for typos in the URL. Your best bet is to go directly to the website yourself rather than accessing it through links on other sites/emails.
- Use a credit card or payment method that offers protection, such as PayPal, and check accounts regularly for fraudulent activity.
My workplace requires us to take regular computer security training, so some of these issues were familiar to me. But it never hurts to review this type of information.
Wishing you safe online shopping.