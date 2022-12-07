When you need advice about how to score big with the kiddos this holiday season, there's no better source than The Toy Insider.
If you haven't hit the toy aisle yet this year, the experts say you'd better get busy.
“Toy shopping will feel more ‘normal’ this year, as retailers return to pre-pandemic promotion schedules to help alleviate inflation concerns,” Ali Mierzejewski, Toy Insider's editor in chief, said in a news release. “Planning your holiday shopping strategy early will go a long way to stretching your dollars."
The New York-based team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides -- one for summer and one for holiday -- and reviews toys 365 days a year on its website.
Go online to thetoyinsider.com for specific recommendations. The following is some general advice from the firm:
- Budget more for toys. Prices are rising across all toy categories. Expect to spend 15% more on toys than last year.
- Grab hot toys for less than $50 or even $25. Families don’t need to break the bank to get great gifts. More than 70% of The Toy Insider’s Holiday Gift Guide has toys priced less than $50, including more than 125 toys selling for less than $25.
- Shop early and often. Ask kids to write their letters to Santa early so you can hit the stores. If items sell out, check back with retailers often to stay up to date on product availability and deals.
- Bet on kids’ favorite characters. Toys featuring familiar faces from favorite movies, TV series or YouTube are always a safe bet.
- Buy trusted brands. Avoid knockoffs, because they are not properly safety-tested, might be of lower quality or have unreasonable third-party price hikes. There are great sales and deep discounts to be had on evergreen classic toys.
- Think outside the “big box.” Local, independent toy stores are stocked with great gift ideas, and their staff is very knowledgeable.
- Double-check ship dates: If shopping online, verify estimated arrival dates and watch the tracking closely. Don’t assume things will show up on time, and don’t count on two-day shipping.