New listings for homes on the market rose 5.9% in June and sellers are still getting their asking price, a report out Wednesday shows.
The Upstate Alliance of Realtors (UPSTAR) said new listings -- the count of properties added in a given month -- rose to 1,073. That compares to 1,013 new listings in June last year and 981 in June 2020, which represented a 5.1% drop from 2019 -- the year before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Year-to-date, the report documents 4,953 new listings, up 5.1% from 4,711 new listings the first six months of 2021.
The new listings help with inventory. And the month's supply of inventory jumped 57.1%, to 1.1 months, according to UPSTAR's Multiple Listing Service, which primarily covers Allen, Whitley, Huntington, Adams, Wells, DeKalb and Noble counties.
The monthly supply represents the inventory of homes for sale at the end of a given month, divided by the average monthly pending sales from the last 12 months.
The Fort Wayne area hasn't had "the housing inventory to sustain one month of buyer demand for two years," Adam Smith, president of the UPSTAR MLS, said in a statement. "While a balanced market of five to six months of housing supply is still a way off, the upward trend may give buyers a chance to compete in this very aggressive market."
And they'll likely pay to do so. The percent of original list price received dropped 1.3%, but sellers were still getting 100.9%, the report shows.
In June last year, sellers were getting 102.2% of the original list price. That was up 4 percentage points from the 98.3% of original list price received in June 2020.
The average sales prices for homes last month was $265,623, up 14.5% from $231,945 in June last year. The median price last month -- the point at which half of homes sold for more and half for less -- was $223,000, up 16.5% from $191,350 a year ago.
Those trending increases continue to make the ability of individuals to own a home concerning. In the past year, average sales prices have grown seven of the 12 months by double-digit percentages. In the same 12-month span, median sales prices have grown by double-digit percentages in all but July and October 2021.