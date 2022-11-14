Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Monday proclaimed Monday through Sunday as Global Entrepreneurship Week in Indiana.
The proclamation is designed to recognize the “many contributions that entrepreneurs and innovators have made to Indiana’s economy and communities,” a news release said.
As part of the celebrations this week, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced new entrepreneurial ecosystem initiatives, including launching Entrepreneurship Indiana, an annual publication, and announcing a new website to help business owners start and grow their operations.
“Entrepreneurship has been and continues to be an essential driver of Indiana’s economic future,” Chambers said in a statement. “Our innovation ecosystem has unlimited potential and deserves continued cultivation and resource allocation. This week, we honor and thank our entrepreneurs – the risk takers, dreamers and innovators who are fundamental to our state’s economy.”
Entrepreneurship Indiana 2022 is a yearbook published in partnership with PATTERN. It will, in part, include information to inspire future founders and innovators.
The inaugural edition, which is available online at entrepreneurshipindiana.com, features 100 entrepreneurial success stories, highlighting the ambition, commitment and resilience of entrepreneurs of all backgrounds and industries across the state.
The new website, currently in beta testing with organizations that support Indiana’s entrepreneurs, is a tool for current and future entrepreneurs, designed to connect founders with the right resource at the right time in their journey to start and grow their business.
It will be the first of its kind statewide listing of resources, programs and services for entrepreneurs, providing visitors curated connections to Indiana’s robust network of support organizations, mentors, accelerators, capital opportunities and more, a news release said.