NEW YORK – The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold.
The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday.
The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the more than 100 million people that watch each year. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.
Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime.
Sweetwater gets nod for embracing diversity
Sweetwater, the Fort Wayne-based retailer of music instruments and pro audio gear, has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.
The list is based on employee satisfaction.
Newsweek worked with market data research firm Plant-A Insights to develop its “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 For Diversity” list. The media organization said its list reflects the 1,000 companies that employees say “really respect and value different kinds of people.”
The scoring was based on a review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.
National Enquirer tabloid gets new owner
The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in “catch-and-kill” practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, is being sold.
VVIP is also buying the National Examiner and Globe from magazine publisher a360 Media in an all-cash deal, though exact financial terms were not disclosed Monday.
In December 2018 the parent company of publications including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president.
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also accused the paper of attempting to bribe him in 2019 with embarrassing “below the belt” photos sent to his girlfriend.