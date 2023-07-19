A record-breaking 26.5% of federal contracting dollars benefited American small businesses, a federal scorecard shows.
That historic level amounts to a $162.9 billion investment in the small business economy – an $8.7 billion increase from the previous fiscal year, according to a Wednesday news release.
And the Indiana district of the Small Business Administration said more than $989 million in federal contracts during fiscal year 2022 landed with Hoosier entrepreneurs, the release said.
The federal procurement scorecard showed the U.S. government, nationally, exceeded its fiscal contracting goal, awarding about $163 billion to small businesses.
“The Biden Administration continues to raise the bar, reaching a record high level of contract spending with small businesses, supporting over 1 million good-paying jobs in manufacturing, construction, research & development and other vital industries,” SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said in a statement.
According to data compiled by the SBA, 21.87% of the purchases made by the U.S. government in the Great Lakes Region of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin were from small-business owners.
One of the Indiana companies is Camacho Equipment & Janitorial Supply Inc., owned by a veteran in Greenfield.
President and CEO Jesse Camacho said working with the SBA supported the company’s vision to experience national growth while being a positive leader and influence on his community.