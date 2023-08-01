Makers of ingenious, interesting or even off-the-wall products are encouraged to participate in an Indiana Chamber contest to award such items.
The third annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition, announced today, combines the state’s proud manufacturing tradition and passion for basketball. Entries are being accepted for the Hoosier Hysteria-style single elimination tournament at www.indianachamber.com/coolest. Entry is free, and nominations will be accepted through Oct. 10.
To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Businesses are limited to having one product nominated.
Online fan voting determines the winner of each matchup. The tournament "tips off" in late October and concludes in November.
“Each year, we are pleased to see the wide range of companies – large and small – that take part and proudly show off what they are known for," Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a statement. "It’s wonderful recognition for them and helps us showcase all the great products that are home grown right here. It’s this variety of manufacturing that continues to help our economy thrive.”
Janus Motorcycles of Goshen took top honors in the inaugural competition and in December, the Indiana Chamber honored Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg for its roast half duck.
The winning company will receive a feature article in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine and an invitation to appear on the organization’s IN Chamber podcast. Awards for the top finishers will be presented at the 2023 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on Dec. 13 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.
The Coolest Thing Made in Indiana and Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing programs are supported by spirit sponsor Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Purdue MEP); gold sponsor Kalenborn Abresist Corporation; and silver sponsor Evonik Corporation Tippecanoe Labs.
Additional sponsorships are available for the event; contact Tim Brewer at (317) 496-0704 or tbrewer@indianachamber.com.