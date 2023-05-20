Indiana’s corn fields offer the potential for cultivating new jobs, economic development officials say.
The Hoosier State has identified 328 sites that officials say would be top contenders for nationally competitive projects.
The designated sites aren’t all farm fields, and the targeted companies aren’t necessarily among the Fortune 500. Whether the company is large- or medium-sized or sells products or services, it can likely find a suitable home here. At least, that’s the goal of creating a Strategic Sites Inventory program.
And state officials have gotten pretty good at it, said Victor Leotta, principal of Leotta Location and Design and the creator of the Strategic Sites Inventory program.
“Of all the states engaging in a formal site readiness initiative, Indiana is leading the nation in the volume of new greenfield site identification,” Leotta said in a statement.
“Leotta Location and Design has implemented the SSI program in 20 states across the U.S. since 2016. Indiana far and away has been the most aggressive in identifying every remaining acre of competitive land for good job-producing projects.”
Greenfields are in demand by companies that don’t want to deal with potential environmental contamination and outdated structures that are often found on brownfield sites.
The success of developing strategic greenfield sites can be seen locally.
Christopher Guerin, president of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, said his board reviews greenfield proposals near the end of the city’s approval process. Properties with the potential for shovel-ready development are first identified by Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the area’s sole point of contact for economic development projects, working with the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Amazon and BAE
A recent win, he said, was luring Amazon to build a $100 million distribution warehouse just off U.S. 30, across from Sweetwater Sound. The investment created 1,000 jobs.
Local economic development officials saw the farmland’s potential because of its proximity to the highway and existing utility lines. But it takes more than officials’ excitement to place a property in the Strategic Site Inventory.
“It took us years to get control of that site,” said Guerin, who is in his 23rd year on the Redevelopment Commission. “It was a very extended negotiation” with the property owner, he said.
Although the 150 acres could have been divided among three or four companies, that wasn’t necessary once Amazon showed interest.
“We were happy to have such a large company take the whole thing,” Guerin said.
More examples of local shovel-ready successes can be found on and around Airport Expressway. Amazon operates two facilities in that neighborhood: a fulfillment center and a delivery station. The Seattle-based company is just one of many companies that find the area attractive, however.
BAE Systems invested $46 million in an aviation electronics manufacturing center near Fort Wayne International Airport on a site marketed to the British defense contractor by Fort Wayne economic development officials.
By providing a suitable relocation property, officials were able to retain more than 1,100 well-paying jobs in engineering, management, operations and production.
The property’s pluses included quick access to the airport and interstate highways, as well as utility connections and appropriate zoning. Other upgrades that might be necessary include widening roads, installing pipes to protect fiber-optic cables and addressing drainage issues.
BAE broke ground on its complex in May 2014, one year after announcing it was shopping for a new location. The manufacturer previously leased local space from General Electric, which had significantly downsized its Fort Wayne footprint years earlier.
Staying competitive
Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne’s chief economic development officer, said gaining control of a property and providing access to utilities is very important for economic development efforts.
“Speed to market is everything for the businesses we’re working with,” she said. “If you’re not actively engaging in site development work, you’re just not at the table” when location decisions are being considered.
Although 80% to 90% of job creation is due to growth by existing employers, some new trends are shaking up the economic development market, Cutter said.
The increase in demand for electric vehicles is prompting automakers to invest in new factories. The federal Inflation Reduction Act includes incentives for investment in solar energy, boosting demand in that industry. And the federal CHIPS for America Act creates incentives for semiconductor manufacturers to make computer chips in the U.S.
The result has been a realignment in those industries, Cutter said. The changes are creating opportunity for communities to attract investment, she said, adding that it’s a struggle to keep up with local demand.
“We’re low in inventory,” she said.
Statewide readinessIndiana’s 328 greenfield sites range from 30 to 3,000 acres each and were identified for various uses, including heavy industrial, light industrial, agribusiness, distribution centers, business and tech/medical parks, and utility-scale solar, according to a news release from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Companies can move ahead quickly with expansion or relocation plans because the sites have already been vetted for readiness by evaluating key criteria such as land use, zoning and utility access, officials said.
More than half of Indiana’s 92 counties have at least one property included in the portfolio. State officials will continue to work with the remaining 45 counties to vet additional greenfield sites, a news release said. Adding more options will accelerate economic development opportunities across the state, officials said.
Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer for the economic development agency, commented on the effort.
“As the global economy continues to evolve and transition, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for greenfield sites from leaders in advanced manufacturing and innovation and technology sectors,” she said in a statement.
“Indiana is successfully marketing itself to global leaders in these future-focused sectors, with recent wins in areas like electric vehicles and energy, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing.
The SSI program ensures that we stay competitive nationally – even as more and more sites are taken off the market with new investments – and land the transformative projects we continue to attract.”