Five years ago, David Mullins turned his beekeeping hobby into a retail business that is attracting interest beyond his northeast Indiana base.
Some customers who buy honey and other products at Mullins’ Bee Great stores are drawn, Mullins believes, by two key words: Indiana Grown, a statewide marketing program. The campaign has included an opportunity for businesses to have products sold from a country store setup at the Indiana State Fair.
“It reaches tens of thousands of people who go through that space with our brand … so we reach a broader and statewide audience through Indiana Grown,” said Mullins, who owns Bee Great with his wife, Tammy.
Research that Purdue University’s Department of Agricultural Economics assisted with suggests the benefit of Indiana Grown labeling.
The Purdue team looked at the change in sales between 2014 and 2020 and determined that direct and indirect benefits equaled about $13,600 per member, according to a report released this month. Tanya J. Hall, an extension educator with Purdue University, said that calculation was based on a sample size of 126 Indiana Grown members.
“Therefore, some of these members may have experienced a greater value from the Indiana Grown program and others less,” Hall said through email last week.
The research was part of a partnership with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. It included a statewide questionnaire allowing Hoosiers to indicate their awareness of the marketing program and their willingness to pay for locally made or grown products.
Of about 485 responses from what was described as a representative sample, 47% indicated they usually or always read the label information when shopping. Only 13% said they rarely read labels. Seventy-five percent of respondents reported buying items labeled as local or locally produced while 48% indicated they were “at least sometimes familiar with the Indiana Grown label.”
About 1,800 businesses currently participate in the free program, and profiles of them can be found online at https://indianagrown.org/
Consumers can search the site by county.
For the research, the response rate from Indiana Grown business participants to a survey was small – just 4.1%, the Purdue report said. Still, the feedback provided some insight on which Indiana Grown initiatives are valued, including the State Fair store and an annual market at Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Mullins said he also values a news feature segment on WISH-TV in Indianapolis that Indiana Grown participants can sign up for once a year. Bee Great, which also sells candles, skincare products and bee-themed items, has been featured twice.
Along with having a farm and initial location in Churubusco, Bee Great has space in the Union Street Food Market at Electric Works, a multi-use development on a former General Electric industrial campus in Fort Wayne.
Bee Great also sells items made by other Indiana businesses.
“It’s a great relationship,” Mullins said.
Those kinds of connections are what Jeff’s Farm Market in Warren thrives on. Owner Jeff Daugherty said he quit his full-time job in manufacturing in May 2021 to devote all his attention to the farm market and grocery, which sells items from the Indiana businesses Albanese Candy, Sechler’s Pickles, Prairie Farms Dairy, the Red Gold tomato company and more.
“Most everything I get, I get from other people,” said Daugherty, who has been selling produce at least 15 years but opened the store in November 2020.
Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery & Meadery has also connected with other Indiana Grown participants to expand what it offers customers, said owner Blanca Rosa.
The Hoagland-based business she operates with her husband, Edison Bender, sells various Hoosier-produced items, including hot sauces and salsas from Josh’s Jungle. That business, owned by Joshua Cockram, became part of Indiana Grown not long after getting started about six years ago in Huntertown.
Cockram also runs The Process, where he sells his canned goods and items from other vendors.
Cockram likes the opportunities, such as the State Fair store, for Indiana Grown participants to offer items for sale. He thinks there are plenty of consumers who prefer to buy local goods.
The Indiana Grown label “pops out,” he said. “It is very recognizable.”
Neither Cockram nor Rosa could easily quantify the financial benefit of being part of Indiana Grown. But Rosa said when customers see those labels, that opens the door to talk about why supporting local producers helps the local economy, particularly in rural areas.
“My husband grew up on an orchard, and so we’re pretty committed to using local fruit,” Rosa said.
“We really enjoy supporting local farms personally, and then as a business,” she said. “We just have a lot of respect for the farming industry, urban and then rural.”