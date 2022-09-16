Indiana’s unemployment rate in August stands at 2.8%, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.
The national unemployment rate in August was 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July, the department said in a statement.
It said Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,401,693 -- an increase of 7,761 from the previous month. This is the second-largest labor force in Indiana history and is exceeded only by the November 2019 labor force, which was 3,401,751.
"The best news in this report is that both the number of Hoosiers employed and the Indiana labor force as a whole continue to grow. This means more Hoosiers are taking advantage of employment opportunities that exist,” said Josh Richardson, the department's interim commissioner, in the statement.
“While the state’s unemployment rate increased slightly, the number of job openings continues to exceed the number of Hoosiers looking for work, and it remains a good time for Hoosiers to find a job, or pursue training to resume or advance their careers.”
Private-sector employment in Indiana increased by 600 jobs during the last month, translating to a gain of 81,900 jobs from this time last year. Industries that experienced job increases in August included:
- Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+4,400);
- Leisure and Hospitality (+2,500);
- Manufacturing (+600); and
- Private Educational and Health Services (+600).