Indiana's unemployment rate was 3.3% in July, and the state reached a new private-sector employment peak during the month, the Department of Workforce Development said today.
The national jobless rate for July was 3.5%, the department said in a statement.
It said the state's July private employment stands at 2,847,200, up 12,200 jobs during the last month and up 52,900 jobs from the same month last year.
Industries that had job increases during July included professional and business services, financial activities, leisure and hospitality, private educational and health services, manufacturing and construction.