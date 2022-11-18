Indiana’s unemployment rate in October was 3%, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.
The national unemployment rate in October was 3.7%, the department said in a statement.
Private-sector employment in Indiana increased by 6,900 jobs, translating to a gain of 83,000 jobs from this time last year, the statement said. It said Indiana is experiencing a peak in private employment, which now stands at 2,782,000.
Industries that experienced job increases in October included:
- Manufacturing (+2,800);
- Private Educational and Health Services (+1,900);
- Trade, Transportation and Health Services (+1,700);
- Financial Activities (+1,200); and
- Leisure and Hospitality (+1,100).
As of Wednesday, there were 142,024 open job postings throughout the state, the department said. In October, 17,622 people in Indiana received unemployment benefits.