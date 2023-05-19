Indiana recorded a 3% unemployment rate in April, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
By comparison, the national jobless rate for April stood at 3.4%, the department reported.
Indiana’s labor force participation rate increased to 63.6% last month, higher than the national rate of 62.6%. The state's total labor force – which includes employed Hoosiers and those looking for a job – stood at 3,423,506 in April, an increase of 7,080 from the previous month.
Industries that experienced job increases in April include:
• Private Educational and Health Services (+4,100)
• Leisure and Hospitality (+3,800)
• Professional and Business Services (+3,500)
• Financial Activities (+1,500)
• Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+1,300)
• Manufacturing (+300)
As of May 17, there were 126,185 open job postings throughout Indiana. In April, 14,211 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.