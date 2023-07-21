Indiana recorded a 3.2% unemployment rate in June, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
The figure is slightly higher than the 3.1 percent rate reported in May.
By comparison, the national jobless rate in June stood at 3.6%, the department reported.
Indiana’s labor force participation rate remained at 63.6% last month, still higher than the national rate of 62.6%.
The state's total labor force – which includes employed Hoosiers and those looking for a job – was 3,428,806 in June, an increase of 2,096 from the previous month.
Private sector jobs in Indiana decreased by 3,100 jobs, but still resulted in a gain of 58,900 jobs from a year ago.
Private employment in the state was 2,832,100 in June.
Industries that experienced job increases included construction, which gained 3,800 jobs, and private educational and health services grew by 900 jobs.
As of July 17, there were 115,930 open job postings throughout Indiana. In June, 15,287 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.