The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has opened an office in Seoul to build on the economic momentum state officials say is growing with South Korea.
The office, announced Tuesday, officially opened July 1, a news release said. It marks the economic development agency's second new office expansion this year and its eighth international location, reinforcing the state’s commitment to global engagement.
“Indiana’s new Seoul office underscores the importance of the state’s deepening relationships with Korean companies and their increased interest in a dynamic Hoosier workforce and economy,” said a statement from state Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.
More than $6 billion in capital investment tied to South Korean companies has been announced recently, a news release said.
The Seoul office, which will be managed by Narai Kim and Max Kim, will focus on attracting new foreign direct investment in future-focused sectors. Those include energy, mobility, hard tech, advanced manufacturing and life sciences, and building on the industry and innovation partnerships between Indiana and South Korea, the news release said.
Narai, the office director, is a 15-year veteran in international business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government projects in the advanced manufacturing sector.
Max is office manager. Max has a background that includes the manufacturing and energy sector with experience in market research and project management for global companies.
Tuesday’s news follows two state-led economic development trips to South Korea; one by Gov. Eric Holcomb in August 2022, and the other in March this year when Chambers led a delegation to Seoul to participate in the InterBattery Conference. Indiana was one of eight states invited by the U.S. Embassy in Seoul to exhibit within the conference’s U.S. pavilion.
Indiana is home to 14 South Korea-based companies. That number continues to grow with recent investment announcements from companies such as Jaewon Industrial, which is establishing its first U.S. location in Kokomo to support chemical recycling for lithium-ion battery manufacturers.
Soulbrain MI, a supplier for the EV industry, is investing $76.5 million to establish operations in Kokomo; and Samsung SDI is investing in two major joint ventures to build EV battery manufacturing facilities with Stellantis in Kokomo and with General Motors in New Carlisle.
South Korea hosts operations of six Indiana-based businesses, the state said.