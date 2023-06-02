Employers in Indiana, Ohio and three other Midwest states provide the best employee benefits, results of one study using federal data suggests.
The East North Central region, comprising Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, had the highest overall score among nine regions or divisions that states were grouped in, a report by Forage said.
The rankings were based on 41 indicators across popular benefit categories that include retirement, health care, life insurance, short-term disability insurance, long-term disability insurance, and leave policies.
Scores were weighted, with health care, leave and other benefits such as employee assistance and wellness programs each accounting for 25% of total scores. Retirement benefits carried 10% of the scores while 5% was devoted each to life insurance, long-term disability insurance and short-term disability.
To attract the top talent, companies need to provide more than a fair salary and health insurance, Amy Spurling, founder and CEO at Compt, said in Forage’s report on the study.
“We’re seeing the most competitive companies offer personalized benefits through lifestyle spending accounts that also support core values like health and wellness,” Spurling said.
Forage, which started in 2017 as a mentoring initiative, partners with companies to deliver free, self-paced job simulations for students. The process allows students to build career skills, visibility, and experience.
Jenna Bellassai, lead data reporter at Forage, said much of the information used for the benefits study was from a National Compensation Survey the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics manages.
“We were interested in looking at how employer benefits vary across the regions,” Bellassai said in a telephone interview this week.
But the research was also to examine the range of benefits beyond the typical health insurance many employers offer, she said, and to look at less common perks such as assistance with child care and student loan repayment. One surprising outcome, Bellassai said, was just “how few employees have access” to the greater diversity of benefits.
Knowing such data is available will hopefully “lead to more employers offering them,” she said. “In order to offer best-in-class benefits packages, (employers) need to consider what’s being offered across the country, especially in this age of remote work.”
The Forage report, available online at https://www.theforage.com/blog/news/regions-with-best-benefits, identifies some benefits employers in the regions are more commonly offering along with those that might be scarce.
Several northeast Indiana employers did not return calls Tuesday or Wednesday or said no one was immediately available to discuss their benefits strategy and which offerings are most popular with workers.
In the Forage study, the East North Central cluster of states had the highest score for retirement benefits and short-term disability insurance.
Sixty-seven percent of workers in this division, for example, have access to a defined contribution retirement plan, which is 1 percentage point behind the South Atlantic division and five percentage points higher than the percentage of all workers nationally, 62%.
Sixty-three percent of workers in the East North Central division have access to a life insurance policy through their employer – tied with the Mountain division for the highest percentage across all divisions.
Forty-four percent of workers in the East North Central division have access to short-term disability insurance through their employers, the second highest behind the Middle Atlantic region. Of workers who have access to short-term disability insurance, an employee contribution is not required for 96% of them, Forage said. Nationally, an employee contribution is not required for 86% of workers with access to short-term disability insurance.
The division also scored second highest for long-term disability insurance, with 42% of workers having access. Nationally, 36% of workers have access to long-term disability insurance.