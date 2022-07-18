The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced Monday that Indiana will receive up to $99.1 million in federal funding to help expand access to funding for Hoosier entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses.
The money is through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Indiana is one of the first 14 states and territories to be approved by the U.S. Department of Treasury for this iteration of the program, the Economic Development Corporation said in a news release Monday.
The State Small Business Credit Initiative, SSBCI, was established in 2010 and reauthorized and funded through The American Rescue Plan Act in 2021.
“As a state, Indiana is strategically focused on creating the economy of the future and investing in the jobs of tomorrow and taking Indiana’s Top 40 Global Entrepreneurship Ecosystem to a Top 5 Ecosystem is an essential goal of that initiative,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers said.in a statement.
The award, he said, will “inject critical funding and resources into our ecosystem of current and future entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses who are solving global challenges, creating new technologies, and positively impacting Hoosier communities statewide.”
The funding, which must be disbursed alongside private dollars, is expected to leverage $10 in additional investment for each $1 from the SSBCI. The ripple effect will result in at least $990 million invested in Indiana by the end of the SSBCI program, the news release said.
Indiana will receive a minimum of $86 million and will be eligible to receive another $13 million – for a total of $99 million over 10 years – when the state meets expected targets for the initial allocation.
Indiana expects to expand venture capital investments and create a new program to benefit small business loan funds throughout the state. At least 37% of the funding will be allocated to traditionally underserved small businesses and entrepreneurs, encouraging greater equity in access to capital for Hoosier businesses.
About $70 million of the funding will be directed to accelerating Indiana’s innovative startup ecosystem through direct investments in early-revenue companies. The allocation will significantly expand Indiana’s ability to support pre-seed and seed funding rounds through Elevate Ventures, Indiana’s venture development partner, the release said.
This allocation will be invested in Indiana-based companies through the Indiana Angel Network Fund alongside co-investors, with a strategic effort to participate in early funding rounds led by venture capital partners strategically focused on reaching underrepresented founders. Investments from the Indiana Angel Network Fund, which may be made up to $1 million, require a minimum 1:1 co-investment.
More information on the Indiana Angel Network Fund and venture partner-led funding available through SSBCI will be available from Elevate Ventures yet this summer.
This is the second SSBCI award Indiana has received, following an initial allocation at the program’s inception in 2010. Then, the state received $30 million.
More information is available online at https://bit.ly/3Pgcjpi.