Indiana has a growing green economy but needs a larger skilled workforce to support it, a new report suggests.
The state had more than 11,678 workers employed in green-skilled roles last year and 3,586 such job openings, according to the Green Jobs Now report. That represented more than twice the number of dental assistants and cybersecurity analysts needed in 2021.
“We see job opportunities across the entire economy, but we believe one area that deserves a more in-depth look is the green economy,” the report from WorkingNation said. “All too often, conversations about the environment focus solely on the threats to our planet. But protecting and repairing the environment is not just good news for our world, it is also good news for the American worker.”
WorkingNation is an organization that formed in 2016 to raise awareness about the gaps between worker and job seeker skills and what employers need for the 21st century. It produced the report with database information about job openings that came from Lightcast, formerly known as Emsi Burning Glass. The company, active in 30 countries, focuses on job skills and opportunities for workers and employers.
The Green Jobs Now report includes multiple categories for workers, encompassing roles like solar engineers, HVAC installers, and mechanical and industrial engineers. But a broader definition of green jobs would include even a marketing manufacturer at a company that produces solar panels.
Workers with green skills are spreading across industries such as utilities, manufacturing, and professional services, illustrating the increasing need, the report said. And it projects that Indiana will see 29.2% growth for green jobs within the next five years, driven largely by wind turbine technicians. Overall, the average salary for green jobs is $60,012.
“With the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the end of 2021, we know that most of the new infrastructure is being designed or built with climate resilience in mind – and with that comes the potential for massive job creation,” the report said.
An online summary of the bipartisan legislation at www.whitehouse.gov said it will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, and ensure every American has access to high-speed internet. It also said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice, and “invest in communities that have too often been left behind.”
A spokesman for a local agency that focuses on bridging the gap between worker skills and employer demands said it would be difficult to gauge the “green jobs” market in northeast Indiana.
“Some jobs are obviously green and some jobs are not obviously green, but may include some tasks that are,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
Comprehensive data for obvious green jobs in northeast Indiana “is sorely inadequate, largely because there aren’t many people employed in some of those jobs and as a consequence the data set reports insufficient information,” Farrant said in his email response.
But according to Lightcast, the same data source used by WorkingNation, northeast Indiana jobs in wind electric power generation are projected to increase from 26 this year to 45 in 2032, Farrant said.
“Green jobs are likely more prevalent in other areas of the country,” he said, “but I do think we can expect to see more of them in our region in the next decade or so. That is, assuming policy or legislative winds don’t interrupt the growth of the sector.”
Indiana Michigan Power, which is part of American Electric Power, is one of the most high-profile companies in the Fort Wayne area that would have green jobs. Between 2017 and this year, the number of employees in Allen County grew from 323 to 389, according to Tracy Warner, a local corporate communications manager.
“I&M routinely evaluates the number of personnel needed to provide safe, reliable power throughout our service territory. Among the considerations are future demand for power, the ongoing transition to more renewable energy, overall costs and the ways that ongoing changes in technology affect the utility business – indeed all businesses,” Warner said through email.
A significant portion of the utility company’s work involves generation, transmission and distribution of green energy; more than 80% of what was delivered last year was emission-free.
“I&M expects that more current and future jobs will involve green elements,” he said. “The fast pace of changes in technology and the workforce will play a major role in determining the number of employees needed in three to five years.”
While Warner said the company does not track the number of green jobs, they are spread across the business. For example, the company’s D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant generates enough carbon-emission-free energy to power 1.5 million homes and employs about 1,000 people full time and hundreds more during refueling.
Indiana Michigan Power has built five solar plants, four of them in Indiana. This year, the company filed long-term plans with regulators to add 2,100 megawatts of solar and wind energy by 2027 – the equivalent of powering about 400,000 typical homes annually, Warner said in his email. The work on design and construction of facilities to generate energy requires numerous workers.
“AEP has transitioned some workers from traditional energy jobs at coal and gas plants to new wind facilities and plans to continue those efforts as we have plants that retire or workers who are interested in using their skills to transition to renewables,” Warner said.
Individuals, employers, educators and policy makers all play a role in learning about and embracing training programs with a mind on the developing economy, the Green Jobs Now report said.