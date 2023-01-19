A Fort Wayne company that makes signs stopped accepting new orders for exterior signs on Thursday. As a result, 15 jobs will be eliminated in the spring.
Indiana Signworks employs 51, including the workers whose jobs will end after all existing orders have been filled, a spokeswoman said.
The business is adopting the "strategic realignment" to expand its interior sign business, which includes "any type of internal sign inside a building." Sizes range from men's and women's restroom signs to extra-large signs found on factory floors, she said.
Indiana Signworks, 1310 Progress Road, will offer severance packages and career transition assistance to the affected workers.
1st Source reports record annual earnings
1st Source Corp. on Thursday reported record annual earnings of $121 million, or $4.84 per diluted common share, a 2% increase from the $119 million, or $4.70 a share posted for 2021.
The South Bend-based parent of 1st Source Bank also reported fourth-quarter earnings of $31 million, or $1.25 a share, a 12% increase from the $28 million, or $1.11 a share, posted for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021.
Christopher J. Murphy III, the parent company's chairman and CEO, commented on the results, noting the bank grew average loans and leases by $402 million and added $13.25 million to its provision for credit losses to offset the increased risk of default. That compares to recovery of $4.3 million in collateral for credit losses recorded during 2021.
During the fourth quarter, Andrea Short, president of 1st Source Bank, also became the bank’s CEO.
Jobless claims reach 4-month low last week
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the U.S. reached a four-month low last week, a sign employers are holding on to their workers despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow the economy and tamp down inflation.
U.S. jobless aid applications for the week ending Jan. 14 fell by 15,000, to 190,000, from 205,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday.
The four-week moving average of claims, which can even out the week-to-week volatility, declined by 6,500, to 206,000.