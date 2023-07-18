Home sales dropped nearly 12% last month in the Fort Wayne area, figures the Upstate Alliance of Realtors released Tuesday show.
Closed home sales through the organization’s Multiple Listing Service were 750, down 11.8% compared with the 850 in the same month last year.
Year-to-date, 3,395 home sales have closed through the MLS. That’s 15.7% less than the 4,025 sold in June 2022.
The housing market remains cooler than usual for this time of year, the Upstate Alliance said in a report. The downturn is attributed to low inventory and higher borrowing costs.
Although Realtors saw an uptick in homes listed, demand still exceeds supply in many markets and overall, nationally.
The Upstate Alliance listing service includes Allen, Whitley, Huntington, Adams, Wells, DeKalb and Noble counties, and occasionally properties from surrounding counties.
New listings decreased 16.1% to 919 in June compared with 1,096 in the same month a year ago. But the months’ supply of inventory was up 36.4% to 1.5 months, the report said.
“While the combination of higher borrowing costs and low inventory has the summer market a little cooler than usual, the 36% rise in the months’ supply of inventory is an encouraging move in the right direction,” Joel Essex, president of Upstate’s MLS, said in a statement.
Traditional wisdom states that the real estate market needs five to six months of housing supply to be balanced, or not leaning toward either a buyer’s market or seller’s market, according to the website bankrate.com.
In June, the median sales price increased 5.9% to $235,000, up from $222,000 in the same month last year, according to Upstate data. The average sales price increased 3.2% to $272,602, up from $264,235 a year ago.