Jay Leonard, the founder of Preferred Automotive Group, died Wednesday morning at age 61, several months after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Even those who haven’t shopped the used car dealership’s lots will likely recognize Leonard from frequent TV commercials, which have included his son, Jake. He is also survived by his wife, Ann, and daughter, Alexandria.
Leonard, who was born in Indianapolis, was a 1979 graduate of New Haven High School.
Tom Kelley, president of Kelley Automotive Group, knew Leonard for more than 40 years. Leonard got his start in the automotive business by working for Kelley’s late father, Jim Kelley.
“He was more of a friend than a competitor,” Tom Kelley said. “He was a class act. He ran a great business. He was a very community-minded person.”
Kelley, who was informed of Leonard’s death Wednesday morning, confirmed his passing. He wasn’t aware of funeral arrangements as of Wednesday evening.
Leonard’s mother, Janet, described her son as a born entrepreneur in an interview for a 2003 Journal Gazette profile story. She recalled finding her 12-year-old son sitting in the garage reading comic books on a sunny summer day when he was supposed to be out on his newspaper route.
“I am delivering newspapers,” he told her. “I have 10 kids working for me.”
For the same article, Leonard’s best friend, Mike Farrell, a Pensacola, Florida-based financial planner, described Leonard as “real relaxed.” For example, he said, Leonard wore the bulldog mascot costume during their high school’s ballgames.
“If there was somebody who was going to do that, it was Jay,” said Farrell, who became friends with Leonard in second grade. “He didn’t care what people thought about him at all. Me? I’d be too embarrassed. Jay’s always in the middle of everything.”
Leonard, a former co-owner of the Fort Wayne Fury, loved basketball, golf and playing cards.
Kelley described Leonard as “a young 61” who was full of energy and enthusiasm. “He was always upbeat,” he said.
For a quarter century, Leonard was a passionate supporter of Camp Watcha Wanna Do, a summer camp for children with cancer. In an interview 20 years ago, Leonard noted the camp has nothing to do with finding a cure or paying patients’ huge hospital bills.
“It’s about living while you’re alive,” he said. “It is a week where kids get to forget about having a shitty, shitty thing called cancer.”
Leonard laid out his guiding philosophy in his biography on Preferred Auto’s website: “My priorities in life and work are simple ... God, Family and Work ... in that order.”