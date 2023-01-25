Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area dropped to 2.2% last month, down from 2.6% in November, figures released today show.
But the December jobless rate was nearly one percentage point higher than the 1.4% recorded for the same month of 2021, according to Indiana Department of Workforce Development calculations.
“While some employers continue to struggle to find workers, some people returning to the workforce may find an increasingly competitive job market,” said a statement from Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
The Fort Wayne metro area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.
Data-watchers say comparing unemployment rates for the same month year to year is the best economic snapshot because of seasonal hiring patterns.
The figures out today showed the Fort Wayne metro area's December labor force at 220,727, up nearly 7,575 from the 213,153 in December 2021.
“The absurdly low unemployment rates from December 2021, including some counties with an unemployment rate below 1%, were unsustainable so the bump across the board – people working, people looking for work and the unemployment rate – is actually a healthy sign showing confidence in the job market,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
“Counties in northeast Indiana specifically and Indiana generally are showing no immediate signs of an economic downturn, but employment is a lagging indicator, so these tea leaves are looking at what has already happened and tell us nothing of what’s to come," Blakeman said in a statement. "Regardless the increase in available workers should give employers who have been so desperately looking to fill open positions some relief but only if they offer competitive compensation including pay and benefits.”
While technology-focused employers including Amazon, Google and Meta have been laying off employees in other cities, the small share of workers locally working in those fields are unlikely to influence the local labor market, Blakeman said. But if layoffs extend to manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and healthcare, northeast Indiana could see a bump in unemployment in the months to come, although it is unclear how many of those workers could be absorbed quickly by open positions.
Statewide, unemployment was 2.4% last month, or 3.1% when seasonally adjusted. In December, unemployment was 1.5%, compared to 2.7% in December 2021. In November, 2.9% of Hoosiers were jobless, or 3.0% when seasonally adjusted.
Nationally, the December jobless rate was 3.3%, or 3.5% when seasonally adjusted.