Today is the final Sunday edition of The Journal Gazette in print.
All of the features you have come to expect on Sundays – including exclusive, in-depth enterprise reporting, and stand-alone Sports, Metro, Perspective, Business, Living and Classified/Home sections – will be moving to a new Weekend Edition debuting Saturday.
This new print Weekend Edition will also include four pages of color comics, puzzles, advice columns and the weekly advertising insert package.
In preparation for that transition, Sunday color comics and the crossword puzzle normally found in the Classified section are not being published today. They will return in the Weekend Edition on Saturday, where readers can also expect to find Saturday and Sunday TV grids and highlights, the weekly Recreation page and a two-day TV/radio lineup for sports among other features.
“We are not making this change to eliminate any of our readers’ favorite content,” Publisher Sherry Skufca said. “I am proud of the work of our dedicated staff, and promise we will remain focused on our mission statement: ‘The Journal Gazette will be an aggressive, responsible, regional news organization that advocates for the public and that enables journalists to do their best work.’ ”
That commitment made the decision to eliminate a day of print publication particularly tough, she added.
Local coverage of major breaking news and sports occurring on Saturdays will be published at www.journalgazette.net. All current seven-day paid subscribers have free access to the website, as well as to The Journal Gazette’s e-edition, a digital replica of the printed newspaper.
With this move, The Journal Gazette joins newspapers around the country that have been reducing days of print publication. In part due to rising production and delivery costs, the transition also recognizes the trend of subscribers to preferring the immediacy of getting their news and information online.
With the transition to a Saturday Weekend Edition, readers will receive their advertising inserts one day earlier and will have more time to plan weekend shopping trips, said Lori Fritz, president and CEO of Fort Wayne Newspapers. And those subscribers who have their newspapers delivered by mail will now receive their Weekend Edition on Saturday instead of Monday.
The Journal Gazette has been locally owned since 1863 and partners with Ogden Newspapers in Wheeling, West Virginia, for business functions including advertising, finance, production and circulation. Newsroom content and coverage decisions are made solely by The Journal Gazette.
Questions or concerns about this change can be directed to jgcustomerservice@fortwayne.com or by calling (260) 461-8519.
You can also sign up for free email newsletters with links to the latest daily Headlines and breaking news alerts. Free specialty newsletters available include Statehouse Scoop, Schools and Education, Komets, Events and Entertainment, Crime and Courts, Opinion, Food, Coronavirus, and History Journal.