JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $290 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it knowingly benefited from former client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The “agreement in principle” would settle a proposed class action filed by an unnamed Epstein victim late last year, JPMorgan said in a statement Monday. The bank makes no admissions of liability, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.
“We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man,” the New York-based bank said. “Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it. We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”
The deal with the victim identified only as Jane Doe doesn’t end JPMorgan’s legal headache over its ties to Epstein. It’s still facing a lawsuit by the US Virgin Islands, where the financier had a private retreat where he brought several of his victims. The bank is also litigating its own case against former private-banking head Jes Staley, who JPMorgan says should be held responsible for damages it incurs over its Epstein ties.
Nasdaq to buy financial software company
Nasdaq is buying software company Adenza from software investment company Thoma Bravo in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.5 billion.
The transaction includes $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of Nasdaq common stock. Adenza was created through the combination of Calypso and AxiomSL.
Calypso serves capital markets participants with end-to-end treasury, risk, and collateral management workflows, and AxiomSL supports financial institutions with leading regulatory and compliance software.
UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse
BERLIN – UBS says it has completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse.
The announcement comes nearly three months after the Swiss government hastily arranged a rescue deal to combine the country’s two largest banks in a bid to safeguard Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center and choke off market turmoil.
A statement from the bank on Monday said that “UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone.” UBS had said last week that it expected to complete the acquisition worth 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) as early as Monday.