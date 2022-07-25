Unemployment in 11 northeast Indiana counties last month was below the state’s 3.2% and two area counties tied for the lowest rate.
The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties, had 3% unemployment, figures released Monday show. LaGrange and Steuben counties registered 2.2% unemployment, tied with Boone and Ohio counties.
The local metro area’s unemployment rate was up from May’s 2.3%, but down from 4.2% at the same time last year, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, said the numbers show local strength in the economy. The data reflect an increase in the number of people working and a decrease in those looking for work.
However, Blakeman cautioned against using the report to predict the future.
“Labor market information is considered to be a lagging indicator for any sort of recessionary pressure, so I wouldn’t use these numbers as a predictive quality of what lies ahead for our local economy,” she said in an email.
In June, unemployment in Fort Wayne was 3.3%, just above jobless figures for the state and metro area, but below the 4.9% registered at this time last year.
The report from the state workforce department shows the Fort Wayne metro area experienced a 28.2% reduction in the number of unemployed workers from June, 2021.
The number of the MSA’s employed workers rose to 215,335, compared with 207,932 in June 2021 – a 3.6% increase. Fewer people were not working but looking for work compared with last year – 6,594 to 9,183.
The numbers appear to continue a trend of making it harder for employers to hire, said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
“In the short term, employers continue to roll out enticing welcome mats for workers, but there is also … collective energy for forging lasting solutions,” Farrant said in a statement. They include attracting talent from outside the area and developing and retaining talent within the region.
Among the region’s counties, the highest unemployment rates were in Noble at 3% and Wabash at 2.9%. Huntington County’s unemployment rate was 2.7%, and DeKalb and Kosciusko counties’ rates were 2.5%.