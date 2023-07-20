A local coffee shop that also features smoothies, energy drinks and “bites” of food has won the first round of the inaugural TinCaps Going to Bat for Small Business Contest.
Kanela Blended Drinks Coffee and More, which has locations at 618 S. Harrison St. in downtown Fort Wayne and in New Haven, was selected from dozens of applicants. The contest is sponsored by the minor league baseball team and PNC Bank.
Kanela and one other contest winner will receive hospitality and marketing assets valued at more than $8,000. The second-round winner, which will be announced later, will also be determined by a committee that includes local business professionals.
Applicants must have been in business at least three years, have four to 50 employees, and annual revenue between $250,000 and $5 million.
A woman-owned business, Kanela was founded in 2020 by an immigrant, according to the contest application. It caters to various dietary needs, including healthy and nutritious alternatives.
“Our journey hasn’t been easy as we didn’t have the connections nor validity and recognition other business owners have, but we have been growing little by little,” Kanela owner Flora Barron said in the application. “We think this title will give us the exposure and marketing our business need(s) in order to compete with other more familiar brands.”
Small businesses are the “cornerstone of our neighborhoods,” Corinna Ladd, PNC’s regional president, said when the contest was announced in the spring.
In the application, Kanela said its vision is “to continue providing exceptional service and product.”
“We’d love to move to a bigger location in order to be able to offer a more formal brunch and lunch, keeping the existing menu items,” the application said. “We love downtown, so we’d like to stay in the area.”