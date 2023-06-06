LABOV Marketing Communications and Training was recently named to the Training Industry 2023 Custom Content Development Companies Watch List.
Training Industry Inc. is the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. Selection to the 2023 Training Industry Top Custom Content Development Companies list was based on criteria including the scope and quality of content developed and services offered, industry visibility, innovation and impact in the training market and business performance and growth.
“Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning, so we are deeply honored to be recognized by them for our custom training content,” said a statement from Barry LaBov, President and CEO of LABOV. “We are proud to partner with amazing clients, developing innovative training solutions and content that engage and inspire their employees and sales networks.”
MKM honored for health architecture
MKM architecture + design was named one of the “Top Healthcare Architectural Firms” in the United States by Modern Healthcare magazine for the 17th consecutive year.
MKM is one of only four firms in Indiana to receive the national recognition, a news release said.
Modern Healthcare compiles the list based on the dollar volume of healthcare construction projects during the prior calendar year. These project types include acute care, outpatient care, and long-term care facilities. MKM completed construction on more than 277,000 square feet of healthcare projects in 2022.