Women are saying “I’m done.”
Not all of them, of course, but some; perhaps too many.
They’re moving from job to job, trying to find a good fit. Some are simply sidelining themselves – frequently due to seemingly conflicting responsibilities or because they can’t get a fair shake. Their talent and potential often go unrecognized, fully embraced or celebrated.
The state of the workplace, 2023.
Unfortunately, it’s not a new phenomenon.
The best workplaces will be conscious of the realities and pressures women face while pursuing careers, according to panelists on a webinar this week titled “Building a Future of Work that Works for Women.”
Not that men are immune to stress or don’t sometimes carry extensive responsibilities beyond work, but this is about women.
McKinsey & Co., a respected global consulting firm, issues an annual Women in the Workplace report.
Done in partnership with LeanIn.Org, the latest study collected information from 333 participating organizations employing more than 12 million people in the past year.
The research includes interviews with diverse women to help assess biases and barriers.
“Women leaders are switching jobs at the highest rates we’ve ever seen, and ambitious young women are prepared to do the same,” the October report said. “Women leaders are just as ambitious as men, but at many companies, they face headwinds that signal it will be harder to advance. They’re more likely to experience belittling microaggressions, such as having their judgment questioned or being mistaken for someone more junior.”
Companies are struggling to hold onto the “relatively few women leaders they have,” and the issues are more pronounced for women of color, the report said.
Although challenges remain, there’s some good news, said Jeff Jacques, chief medical officer of Virgin Pulse. The thought process around how to support and engage employees is maturing.
Jacques’ company focuses on employee engagement, behavior change and other strategies to improve workplaces. He was part of the “Building a Future of Work that Works for Women” webinar, held exactly one week before International Women’s Day, which is March 8.
The annual event is designed to draw attention to the need for a “gender-equal world.”
During the webinar, supporting women in various work and life stages, such as returning to work after pregnancy, the availability of appropriate lactation stations, handling post-mortem depression and coping with fetal loss were among topics mentioned.
“We know that employees look at benefits design when they’re looking at multiple (job) opportunities,” Jacques said.
Other panelists with Jacques were Mamta Elias, vice president, strategy, for Ovia Health, and Angela Nelson, executive director of clinical services and vice president of operations for RethinkCare.
Having formal support systems, including through Employee Resource Groups, can be invaluable.
“There’s really no replacement for feeling like you’re not alone,” said Nelson, who added such groups can also build a sense of community within organizations.
Employers have to figure out how they can do more than just give people a job or career path, but help them be their best, most-engaged and productive self.
Elias said needs are changing, but many employers haven’t kept up to date with benefits they offer.
Care that is helpful but also culturally relevant is important.
Nelson said paying attention to challenges workers face that can affect how people show up at work – if they show up – is important.
If a woman is feeling stressed, for example, there’s nothing wrong with using a personal day; in fact, it should be encouraged.
“It doesn’t have to be a mother who is navigating child care issues,” Nelson said.
“This is just life, and our organization cares a lot about employee well-being.”
Jacques said when all employees feel equally supported, words like “accommodation,” which can sometimes have a negative connotation, become irrelevant.
“I think it comes back to culture,” Jacques said. “Culture trumps strategy.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on/.