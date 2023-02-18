Ray Dusman has a medical degree, but he also has a master’s in business administration and is using both to impact health care delivery in northeast Indiana.
When Dusman started doing part-time administrative work with Parkview Health in 2010, he juggled the practice of cardiology, serving as a managing partner of a physician group devoted to that specialty and helped lead safety and quality initiatives.
But paying attention to overall operations in the health care system wasn’t new.
Dusman had joined the Parkview Health Board of Directors in 2003. Twenty years later, Dusman has been promoted to president of physician and clinical enterprise for Parkview Health.
While the title itself is not new to Parkview, “we’ve never had this level of physician leadership in the organization,” said Dusman, who has been vice chairman of the health care system’s board since 2009.
He credits the expanded level of influence to Rick Henvey, Parkview Health’s new CEO. Dusman had been co-president with Henvey since 2020.
Dusman said he appreciates Henvey’s “advocacy around advancing our physician leadership, as physicians have a unique perspective on both the administrative and clinical sides of care delivery.”
Henvey said in a January statement that he is “passionate about advancing physician leadership” within Parkview.
“The expertise of our physicians is invaluable to the overall success of our health system, and I am confident Dr. Dusman will continue to guide us toward our aim of excellent care for every person, every day,” Henvey said.
Dusman provided insight into his management role and strategy in responses to questions from Lead On.
Q. What are the primary ways in which your responsibilities have grown?
A. The first several years administratively were focused on working with other physician leaders in Parkview Physicians Group to grow effectively, as there was so much interest in what we were doing as a group.
We had spectacular growth as a result – a good problem to have – but also with opportunities and challenges.
Fortunately, many of the early leaders were physicians who I have practiced alongside, some for 15 years or more. This familiarity and comradery around common goals made these earlier years exciting and particularly rewarding. Looking back, I don’t think many of us at that time envisioned a group of more than 1,200 providers today.
As Parkview grew in terms of patients served, our attention concurrently turned to providing even greater value, developing our population health platform and an integrated network of physicians, both PPG and independent in their practices, specifically engaging around the goals of continuous improvement in safety, quality and the patient experience. Now, within the expanded role, there is even further integration to include operational oversight of all health care delivery within our hospitals across the region.
My core interests have always remained based on safety and quality, continuously improving to serve as a highly reliable organization in this regard. This is a key foundational element to any success we have. Our true north – the patient – continues to serve us well.
Q. About how many individual patients did Parkview Health, its hospitals, outpatient centers and all other service points, see last year?
A. In 2022, Parkview Health saw 515,887 individual patients with 3,649,901 patient encounters. This number continues to grow each year as more of our region – and patients outside our region – are choosing Parkview for their care.
Q. What might Parkview’s 2023 patients – and those in future years – see or experience differently, as a result of this expanded role you have accepted?
A. The more we can integrate the components necessary for safe and effective delivery of health care, the better position we will be in to coordinate across the spectrum of care needs.
The enhancing of our digital and virtual tools to increase our patient engagement will also be a key focus in 2023.
We have several initiatives underway to help advance our efforts in this space.
Additionally, we recently started our own graduate medical education program in internal medicine and general surgery, training our own future physicians. We have plans for additional programs, both to meet the needs of the community and ensure we have well-trained and available physicians in the future.
Q. You have been credited with helping Parkview Physicians Group grow from about 360 to 1,200, including advanced practice providers today. How does a leader manage to oversee 360 people successfully and then more than three times that number – even though the change in numbers occurred over nearly a 10-year period?
A. As mentioned previously, we had extraordinary growth early on. What we were building at Parkview appealed to many.
Any success we have enjoyed cannot be tracked back to one person, however, it has been the work and influence of many. Having the right people in place, empowering and supporting them, and working with them for further professional development as they gain experience, have all contributed to our success.
Q. What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned about leading people?
A. Physicians really care about their patients. Clinical and nonclinical co-workers want to do a good job and feel valued as a member of the team. Keeping that in mind, and focusing on how best to elevate, support and advance the success of those around us, is the key.
Our co-workers have pride in their work. Respect helps validate that pride and their contributions to our success.
When I practiced cardiology, specifically the management of abnormal heart rhythms, patients came to me because I was a technical expert. In my role today, most of those around me are the technical experts – such as nurses, lab or radiology technicians, hospital presidents or operations managers.
My goal is to empower them and align their goals with the system, remove barriers along the way and celebrate their successes with them.
Probably the most basic and impactful legacy any of us can leave is the contribution and strengthening of the underlying culture.
This is not random but purposeful, relentless and, looking back, will be one of my proudest contributions at Parkview.
Q. How do you determine when it’s appropriate to lead vs. when you may need to manage, becoming either more hands-on or expecting more frequent updates from those who assist you in your work?
A. Admittedly, I am a much better leader than manager. In my physician role, we are used to providing orders, literally. Effective care, though, is team based and communication among the team members needs to be effective. It is less about relative position, and more about striving for safety and effectiveness.
I feel more natural when I can facilitate and help our leaders make their best decisions and remove barriers to accomplish their goals. A safe learning environment is essential.
Q. Along with your job, you serve on the Parkview Health Board of Directors and also the board of directors for Erin’s House for Grieving Children. How do you balance commitments and master time management to devote the right amount of attention to the right things at the right time?
A. When you enjoy what you are doing, this issue is less onerous, but nonetheless something to keep in front for effectiveness.
Sometimes the timing of opportunities just works out. For example, my terms as a trustee for the University of Saint Francis, and board member for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and the Philharmonic ended within the last year or so.
The timing was just right as my own Parkview responsibilities ramped up.
I remain on the board at Erin’s House for Grieving Children, a wonderful organization providing a great service to our community.
Balance is individually unique, but mine starts with a near honest appraisal of my own capacity, coupled with interest and how effectively I feel I can contribute to the goals of an organization.
Finally, time management must acknowledge my most important goal, which has always been time, attention, and the support of my family.
