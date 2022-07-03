CEOs are increasingly opening up about their own mental health.
And it turns out, perhaps not surprisingly, the majority of employees appreciate the transparency.
About two thirds, or 65%, of CEOs who responded to one survey report talking about their mental health in the workplace, compared with 35% in 2020.
“In other words, stigma is lessening; C-suite conversation around mental health is more the norm, and leaders who are not talking about mental health now make up the minority,” the fourth annual Workforce Attitudes Toward Mental Health Report said.
And three-quarters of employees surveyed globally said they appreciate leaders being open, while 18% wish top executives wouldn’t share personal challenges and 6% responded they “don’t care either way.”
Those statistics stem from two surveys California-based Headspace Health, which provides mental health and well-being services, conducted in partnership with Dimensional Research to conduct two surveys in February and March in the U.S., Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
One surveyed 5,400 employees representing various demographics in several industries with jobs that offer benefits. The other survey was of 506 business leaders employed as CEOs or in comparable positions, such as company president, in businesses with at least 100 employees and offering benefits.
Certain questions were repeated from similar surveys the previous three years to identify trends, according to the report, shared in late May by Talent Management, an entity of BetterWork Media Group.
Four key insights were outlined, including the one on how leaders deal with mental health and the use of corresponding benefits. Among top executives, 60% use the company’s mental health benefits regularly, compared with 37% of employees.
Other insights:
• Stress is slightly lower than when the coronavirus pandemic began, the report said, but 70% of employees report they have missed work this past year due to mental health issues. Only 28% of employees report feeling “very engaged in their work.”
Top executives tend to miss more work than employees, the report said, which can affect an entire workforce when leaders are not “purposeful, present, and plugged-in.”
Burnout due to increased workload or lack of staff, poor work/life balance and personal finances were the top three factors employees selected as contributing to stress at work. It’s interesting to note, I think, that the surveys were done in the first quarter this year, before the brunt of escalating grocery and gas prices consumers are coping with.
• Employers are pulling back on mental health programs as employees need and want it most. The report said 71% of respondents indicated their company increased focus on mental health because of the pandemic, but only 25% say employers have maintained that focus.
Employee use of mental health benefits, the report said, was 86% for this survey period, up from 62% in 2019.
• Employees expect easy access to mental health care and it should be inclusive and culturally competent, reflective and sensitive of workforce diversity.
Non-binary employees “acutely experience a greater range of workplace mental health stressors,” the report said. “Likewise, female-identifying employees (and millennials) are least likely to say their employers do enough to support their mental health.”
The report also points out that when “something is amiss at home, it undoubtedly impacts how employees show up at work.”
Being supportive, seeking help
The inevitable winds of change and crises in life – whether relationship issues, disappointments or losing loved ones – can disrupt our mental health.
It’s important to know when we need to talk with a supportive friend who honors confidentiality, find a distracting or calming activity or hobby, or seek help from a licensed professional.
We need to be accountable for our mental health, including how it contributes to or detracts from the circles – including the workplace – we’re in.
I find the saying “misery loves company” is true. Unfortunately, that means it can spread easily.
When friends or colleagues are frequently negative we should find ways to positively redirect the conversation. And if those associates are unrelenting, we may need to remove ourselves from such traps. Negative vibes eventually affect us and can leave us carrying not only our weight – our personal problems – but the baggage others have verbally dumped.
One lifelong favorite that helps balance my perspective in unsettling seasons is called the Serenity Prayer. You can Google to find it, but since I have your attention, I’ll leave it with you here:
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”