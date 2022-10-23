When Andrés Tapia recalls the spring of 2020 and part of last year, he thinks of the period as difficult, yet transformative.
The public “demanded more equity” amid a “high-water mark” of what Tapia called concern, awareness and activity that bubbled up after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“In corporations, that rising tide kept up for a good year,” Tapia said, during a webinar geared toward business leaders.
The water mark may be higher than it used to be, but the across-the-board intensity has retreated, he said.
Think about marathons. “There’s still the front runners; they’re running strong and good,” he said. The middle of the pack is still hanging on while others are lagging and still “others have just quit the race.”
Businesses need to ensure inclusion by having systems that reduce systemic bias, Tapia, a diversity, equity and inclusion strategist with consulting firm Korn Ferry, said. He facilitated a recent webinar titled the “Future of DE&I: A Conversation Exploring Progressive Practices.”
Meisha-ann Martin, a senior director, for people analytics and research with the firm Workhuman, helped lead the discussion. She and Tapia talked about the importance of measuring outcomes with staffing diversity to see the impact of many workplace practices and make changes where necessary.
In the past, Tapia said most of the focus has been on behavioral inclusion, the sometimes surface acknowledgment and acceptance of all people. But real progress comes through addressing unconscious bias, realizing “some privilege exists.” Employers and leaders should also be more sympathetic and empathetic – functioning as allies to individuals and groups that may have historically been marginalized.
Structural inclusion, Tapia said, involves ensuring the systems work. That can include how tasks get assigned and how work gets evaluated.
He recalled one sales-oriented company that looked at the people deemed most successful; they happened to be mostly white males. The employer also discovered those individuals, from their “Day 1,” had been given the “most solid clientele” with the strongest potential for generating sales.
If people with unconscious bias build the structural systems, Tapia said, then bias has a life of its own and “gets translated into algorithms that then become weapons of mass destruction.”
Recruiting processes, for example, can be riddled with unconscious bias that unfairly filters out a lot of talent. But even when hiring embraces diversity, bias can continue to prevail when it comes to promotions, Tapia said. And when certain individuals see no chance for promotion, it leads to turnover.
“We’re fighting against the headwinds,” Tapia said. “Every street and highway we go on, we’re hitting roadblocks.”
Martin said that even when individuals are “not tracked into a dead-end job, we’re still seeing that people are experiencing the organization differently.”
She referenced reading about one survey of people looking for jobs and that most people wanted “more flexibility.” The response rate with that preference was higher among Blacks. Martin said that’s because of the feeling that flexible or hybrid-work options shield people more from microaggressions, statements or acts that unintentionally may represent discrimination.
Leveraging diversity and inclusion can drive innovation and other operational improvements, including areas like safety and call center time – aspects that have financial impact.
Early on, Tapia said, many people viewed inclusion as just an attitude. The phrase “diversity champion” became popular but in some cases, he said, it only meant business leaders were attending events like a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program and it “wasn’t moving the needle.”
Inclusive culture must be driven by the CEO, but the managers who report up are also responsible for ensuring an organization is accountable.
“There’s just too many leaders who have actually been useless in terms of the cause,” Tapia said. “They were like a guest at the party and having a good time, but we weren’t getting the house built.”
That analogy wasn’t lost on Martin, who used a similar analogy to emphasize the role leaders have.
“They need to add to the playlist, too,” she said, “not just dance.”
