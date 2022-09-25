Jacqueline King is on a mission to help people – especially Black women – see their worth and potential.
She’s been building a substantial social media following, attracting eyes and ears by providing information and encouraging posts, motivational messages and interviews.
On Instagram, King has 71,500 followers. On Facebook, more than 1.9 million people have clicked “like” on her Black Women Empowered page. She’s on Twitter. She’s on LinkedIn, and she’s still expanding her online influence.
In October, King is scheduled to launch BWEBusinessNetwork.com, partnering with Mathew Knowles, a music and entertainment industry executive and the father of songwriter and singer Beyoncé.
King said she met Knowles through Cornerstone Christian Bible College in Fort Wayne, where they both earned doctorate degrees. They later connected on LinkedIn and eventually agreed to have him host “Empowered Fridays with Dr. Knowles.” The 10- to 15-minute segments, for about three months last year, offered snippets from Knowles’ book called “The DNA of Achievers.”
“He wanted to come up with different ways we could partner,” King said, during an interview this month. The BWEBusinessNetwork.com “will be online, but we plan on having some live events as well.”
Lin Almanza-Vasquez, senior executive assistant to Knowles, confirmed an October launch for the BWEBusinessNetwork.com. King said it will be a “one-stop shop” for networking.
Participants will be able to put up their own page; the site will feature experts talking about real estate, legal matters, nonprofits, startups and grants.
“And also,” King said, “you’ll get the opportunity to be mentored by some celebrities themselves, including Dr. Knowles.”
“I look forward to working with Dr. King on a brand-new platform for Black Women Empowerment. Dr. King has done a phenomenal job in starting BWE some 10 years ago and today has a reach of over 60 million impressions worldwide,” Knowles said through an emailed statement.
“The new platform will be an extension of her hard work with weekly, bi-monthly and monthly empowerment sessions on spirituality, entrepreneurship, wealth building, health and wellness, real estate planning and motivational talks. Additionally, I am giving one-on-one mentorship to a limited number,” Knowles said.
King, who this year released a book of poetry called “Creative Words Flowing,” is a native of Durham, North Carolina. She relocated to Fort Wayne initially to assist someone in ministry but spent most of her career in various management positions with a New Jersey electric and gas company. King has served on numerous boards, including the Mayor of Newark’s Diversity Council in New Jersey and the Greensboro Human Relations Commission in North Carolina.
A 65-year-old retiree, King was inspired to empower women after watching Black Girls Rock, a program that showcases positive images of people of color.
King started with a Facebook group page that initially attracted just over 200 women and has added from there.
A volunteer team of more than 20 people helps with her social media.
Along with other initiatives, King started the nonprofit Black Women Empowered Safe Haven to help homeless, struggling women, particularly veterans and with a strong focus on awareness about domestic violence and mental illness. The nonprofit has partnered with other local organizations that have similar interests.
King has met with some staff at Community Harvest Food Bank in recent months, Katie Savoie, director of development for the agency, said last week. Savoie has not been in those meetings but said at least one included Carmen Cumberland, president and CEO at Community Harvest.
“We are trying to find any underserved communities, anybody with needs, especially now with high inflation,” Savoie said. That includes reaching out and networking with other organizations and individuals.
“Maybe they’re not in food distribution, but they have contacts and there may be ways we can partner with each other,” Savoie said.
King said she is using her influence and connections to “empower people spiritually, personally and professionally.” Networking and having a great mentor made a difference in her career.
“I was so fortunate and so blessed to have probably the best mentor in the world,” King said, adding that the individual – a male who was Irish – “coached me right into a six-figure salary with a company car and all of that.”
A good mentor can give you that extra nudge, pushing you outside your comfort zone. They help put “you in places that will help you grow. You have to find someone who really, really believes in you and is willing to help you get to where you need to be.”
King’s mentor, for example, helped her become more comfortable with public speaking.
Networking, along with being stretched to develop other skills, is essential.
“You’re either going to get with it,” King said, “or you’re going to stay pretty much behind.”
