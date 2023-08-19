Be willing to fail.
That’s hardly the pill anyone volunteers to swallow. But one best-selling author and executive coach contends that leadership – actually life, in general – is often more fulfilling for those who take risks.
“You might wake up one day and realize you’re a lot further than you used to be because you were willing to fail at things most people are afraid to even try,” Ryan Leak said during this month’s Global Leadership Summit.
The two-day event, which includes business, nonprofit, faith-based and government leaders as speakers, is hosted by a South Barrington, Illinois, church and broadcast via satellite to dozens of sites around the world.
Nearly 1,500 were registered to attend Aug. 3 and 4 at Grand Wayne Convention Center through host organization Love Fort Wayne. Partner sites in Huntington, Kendallville and Wabash collectively had about an additional 300 attending.
Success, Leak said, is often determined by the circle in which you grew up. But the definition can also evolve. People may need to ask themselves a reflective question, Leak suggests: “Is there anything that I’m striving for right now that I might laugh at 25 years from now?”
Leadership can be marked by what we want to accomplish, Leak said, or whom we want to impact.
“You risk irrelevance when you do nothing,” Leak said, acknowledging that risk-taking and failure often lead to criticism.
Sometimes the best response is no response, though. Addressing criticism, he said, might require too much energy.
“There is something powerful about a leader who puts themselves out there and just decides to keep it moving,” Leak said.
His books include “Leveling Up: 12 Questions to Elevate Your Personal and Professional Development,” a USA Today bestseller, and “Chasing Failure: How Falling Short Sets You Up for Success.”
“You’ll never know if you’re an exception to a rule,” Leak said, “unless you’re willing to try something exceptional.”
Insight from Condoleezza Rice
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice participated in a question-and-answer session with Dick DeVos, chairman of The Windquest Group and a former chairman of the Global Leadership Network board of directors.
Rice said she grew up in segregated Birmingham, Alabama, but had parents who taught her and their other children to believe they could become anything they desired.
“You have to own your past, but you also can’t be a prisoner of your past,” Rice said, noting that she lost a kindergarten classmate in the September 1963 racist bombing of a Birmingham church.
Similarly, Rice said she still has deep remorse about the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed about 3,000 lives. Amid the remorse and mourning, she said it was important for the nation’s leadership team to avoid becoming idle.
You have to establish what’s most important when you have a crisis, Rice said. “The worst thing you can do is not act,” she said.
Trust is crucial, too. Integrity is “the bedrock of leadership,” Rice said. Transparency is better than gossip that often occurs.
Leadership requires teams, she said. “Nobody leads alone.” Leadership also requires vision. “People want to know where they are going.”
Responding to questions about women in leadership, Rice said “there is no better time than now for women in leadership or who seek to be in leadership.”
Sometimes, it may come with skepticism or challenges. Rice said during her leadership journey, she’s had occasions when she walked into rooms and others looked as though they wondered whether she was in the wrong place. She didn’t let their bias affect her.
“That’s OK,” Rice recalls thinking. “In a few minutes, they’re going to know I’m not in the wrong room.”
To share a thought, a favorite quote or other wisdom about leadership, email Lisa Green at lisagreen@jg.net. Lead On also appears online as a blog at www.journalgazette.net/blog/lead-on.