It’s OK if you haven’t quite mastered the ability to be empathetic.
What’s not OK is to not know you’re not empathetic.
Emotional intelligence includes self-awareness.
And here’s another tip, courtesy of Quinton Dixie: You don’t manage people. You lead people. But you do have to manage processes, expectations and even relationships.
Dixie was one of the primary presenters during a daylong leadership retreat I attended last Saturday at Electric Works, the sprawling new multi-use development just south of downtown that includes meeting and co-working space.
A Fort Wayne native, Dixie is a research professor at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. He has a doctorate degree from Union Theological Seminary and specializes in religious history, so the principles he shared were within a faith-based context. His audience of more than 50 who gathered at The Forum Building was mostly composed of members of Greater Progressive Baptist Church, where I’m a member.
I’m always listening for how foundational principles apply universally, in any organization.
Dixie talked about culture – the practices so ingrained we don’t even think about them. He talked about traditions, including a tendency to pass them down to the next generation whether they’re working or not.
He talked about knowing your people and the importance of cross-training, along with succession planning.
Pastor Anthony Payton of Come As You Are Community Church in Fort Wayne also spoke. While talking about the role and importance of the church, Payton addressed some of the gaps that have been exposed since the coronavirus pandemic started, but also of opportunities, including collaboration.
Raphael Bosley, a full-time mental health counselor and coach, also spoke, hoping to increase awareness of wellbeing.
Dixie said learning and being comfortable can’t really co-exist; if you’re learning, you’re being stretched.
And talent and skill are not synonymous. Talent represents natural ability – things that come easily. Skill reflects hard work.
“We can find people who have talent,” Dixie said. “The question is whether we can pour into them to get their skills to where they need to be.”
Organizations need a pipeline of leaders – not just one individual identified for who’s next, but several. Dixie said it’s still important to have bottlenecks along the leadership development path. Those challenging times are what helps the wrong people get weeded out of the leadership pipeline.
The best mentors might actually be someone working in a different area than a mentee. Mentors who have reached a level of success in the same area as the mentee are prone to “just keep telling you how they did it and got there,” Dixie said.
But there might be multiple paths worth considering and the one the mentor took might not be the best for the mentee.
“The tendency as mentors, is to develop mini-mes,” Dixie said. “That’s not helping them to be the best version of themselves. That’s helping them to be another version of you.”
He agrees having policies and procedures can still be operationally sound. You just have to ensure people know the standards and structures in which they’re expected to operate.
Payton, who is also an author and entrepreneur, touched on leadership traits, such as being observant and discerning.
Leaders are going to have to say some things that aren’t popular, Payton said. That’s where humility can come in – in the delivery of those messages. But he also was direct about how leaders must address conflict resolution: “You can’t be a wimp.”
“If you’re not courageous in your personal life,” Payton said, “you will not be courageous as part of a team.”
